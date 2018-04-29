IPL Live RR vs SRH Match 28: Rajasthan Royals host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur

IPL Live RR vs SRH at Jaipur: What does it take to defend small totals? Sunrisers Hyderabad in the team to ask this question to. They have been doing that perfectly so far in this season. After defended 118 against Mumbai Indians, they defended 132 against Kings XI Punjab and now face Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Sunday in Match 28 of the Indian Premier League. Rajasthan Royals have sixth in the points table with three wins and three losses from six games. But, Hyderabad are second in the points table and can overtake Chennai Super Kings as the top team with a win in Jaipur. Big for Rajasthan Royals at home as they would like to get a win and move into the top-four of the points table. Catch IPL Live Updates RR vs SRH at Sawai Mansingh Stadium from Jaipur. (IPL 2018 Live Full Coverage)
Rajasthan Royals' desire to move up the pecking order got a boost following an incredible win a week ago, and the mid-table team would look to keep the momentum going in its IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Royals are aware of the challenges facing them at the Sawai Mansingh Stadum, a few days after Sunrisers Hyderabad got the better of Kings XI Punjab to grab the second position in the standings. While SRH have won five out of their seven games so far, Rajasthan Royals are placed fifth with three victories and as many losses. Rajasthan were on their way to suffer back-to-back defeats before a superb cameo from all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham helped them stun Mumbai Indians by three wickets last Sunday. The hosts are looking forward to skipper Ajinkya Rahane to lead them by example, and the India Test vice-captain must be eager to live up to the expectations. With his explosive hitting, the immensely talented Sanju Samson is turning out to be RR's batting mainstay, and another big one could be in the offing. Samson is high on confidence having played a few significant knocks so far in the cash-rich league. The English duo of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler add muscle to Rajasthan's batting, and they are always keen to have a good hit in the middle. Rajasthan's bowling department is shouldered by medium pacers Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat Ben Laughlin and Krishnappa Gowtham, who bowls off-breaks. It may be an way game for them but Sunrisers Hyderabad will still fancy their chances. Despite losing their skipper David Warner as a result of the one-year ban imposed on the Australian run-machine due to ball tampering, Sunrisers Hyderabad showed tremendous fighting abilities and the very impressive win ratio is proof of that. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hale. Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Aryaman Birla, Jos Buttler, Dushmantha Chameera, Prashant Chopra, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Heinrich Klaasen, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Sudhesan Midhun, Sanju Samson, Jatin Saxena, D'Arcy Short, Ish Sodhi, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jaydev Unadkat.
Welcome to the coverage of Indian Premier League Match 28 from Jaipur. Rajasthan Royals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at home and will be eyeing a win and move into the top-four of the points table. They are back after a long break and would be raring to go. But they have a formbidable Sunrisers Hyderabad. The SRH bowlers have defended low totals with ease. And they have to be credited for winning games for them. SRH are second in the points table and have a chance to overtake Chennai Super Kings at the top with a win in Jaipur