IPL Live Score, RR vs DD Live Cricket Score in Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals 90/3 in 11 overs against Delhi

IPL returns to Jaipur

Indian Premier League is back in Jaipur! Rajasthan Royals will play Delhi Daredevils in the first match of IPL 2018 in Jaipur. Both teams have lost their opening game in this year's IPL edition and will be looking for their first win. Rajasthan would like to win it for the home fans who have waited for long to see their team in the IPL. Rajasthan did not see any IPL T20 action for a long time as the Royals team was serving a two-year ban. But they are back now with a new team, led by a captain who was a very important player for the team earlier as well. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side and will like to win his first game as captain as well. Delhi have Gautam Gambhir as captain. He has also returned to his home team after leading Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL title twice. He is leading the team but did not have an ideal start to the tournament as captain as he lost his first game against Kings XI Punjab. But now, both Rahane and Gambhir have a chance to get their first win