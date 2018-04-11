IPL Live Score, RR vs DD Live Cricket Score in Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals 90/3 in 11 overs against Delhi

IPL 2018 RR vs DD Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals are back at their fortress in Jaipur. Rajasthan Royals will take on Delhi Daredevils in their first home game of Indian Premier League 2018 on Wednesday. Rajasthan had a horror start to their IPL campaign as they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match. Worse, they did not put up a fight as Kane Williamson and Shikar Dhawan took the match away with ease. Delhi also had a similar start to their IPL campaign. They were beaten comfortably by Kings XI Punjab in Mohali as KL Rahul blasted the fastest ever IPL fifty. Both teams lost their opening games and will now try to get the first win of the tournament. Rajasthan have a good record against Delhi in IPL. In the 16 matches they have played against each other, RR have won ten while Delhi have won only six. Who will increase their won matches number on Wednesday? Catch IPL Live Score RR vs DD Live Updates from Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. (IPL Live RR vs DD Full Scorecard)
Indian Express Commentary
Live Blog
IPL Live Score RR vs DD Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils Live Score Cricket from Sawai Man Singh Stadium In Jaipur
IPL Live Score RR vs DD Live Updates: IPL returns to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur after a span of more than 2 years. Emulating the Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals will also be looking to register a victory on their home turf after a faulty start to their campaign this season. Delhi Daredevils met a similar fate in their opening fixture against Kings XI Punjab after being thrashed by in the northern derby. Hence, both the teams will have to regroup quickly and will a lot to improve upon. While Delhi will once again bank on skipper Gautam Gambhir to lead from the front, Rajasthan will hope their big guns- D'Arcy Short, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler can spur them to a much-needed win. Jaydev Unadkat also needs to prove his price tag and chip in with crucial wickets. In head to head records both the teams have met 16 times where Rajasthan have recorded 10 wins while Delhi has registered victories in 6 matches.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Highlights
Wicket! Nadeem traps Samson! Score 93/3
Nadeem gets his revenge. Samson attempts another big one but misses it and gets bowled. Aftering hitting a six and a four in the previous over of Nadeem's, Samson was looking for another biggie. His attempt to heave it over midwicket ends in disaster.
End of powerplay: RR 51/2
That is the end of the powerplay for Rajasthan. They manage 51 runs in that period and have lost two wickets. Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson are the two batsmen out in the middle for them
Boult gets Stokes! Score 28/2
WICKET! Trent Boult scalps his first wicket of the night. He sends the dangerous Ben Stokes to the pavillion. Stokes was struggling with that delivery after getting off to a good start. He edges the ball to the keeper and departs for 16.
WICKET! Short run out
WICKET! Second time in two games, DcArcy Short is run out. Direct-hit! Confusion in the middle. Rahane hesitates and leaves his partner hanging. Vijay Shankar with a perfect throw to claim Rajasthan Royals first wicket.
TOSS: Delhi win toss, elect to field
Delhi Daredevils win toss and they have decided to bowl first in Jaipur. Gautam Gambhir had no doubt in his mind what he wanted to do here. He says the pitch is not going to change much so chasing is a good option. Rahane wanted to chase as well but called the wrong side of the coin
Shami recovers well after that Rahane blitz. He follows it up with three dots on the trot. Rahane takes a single of the last ball. Shami conceeds nine in his second over.
Rahane steps out of the crease and smacks Shami for a four. The ball zips through the offside for a boundary. Shami attempts a bouncer in the second delivery but Rahane sees the gap in deep square leg and pulls it for another boundary. Boult attempts to catch the ball with a spectacular leap forward but misses.
Delhi have stopped the run flow here. The wicket of Samson will be a big hit to Royals confidence and run rate. Buttler and Rahane will look to push it up and get some quick runs in the middle overs
Reverse paddle from Buttler off Tewatia to get a four. He waited for that ball to come to him. It is a short ball and slow one. Buttler puts all he has in that and through third man for four!
Jos Buttler is the new man in for Royals. He is a hard hitting batsman and Royals will require him for the death over. More importantly they would like him to up the ante here
Nadeem gets his revenge. Samson attempts another big one but misses it and gets bowled. Aftering hitting a six and a four in the previous over of Nadeem's, Samson was looking for another biggie. His attempt to heave it over midwicket ends in disaster.
Nadeem is back for his second over. Samson pushes for two and gets it. Next ball is punched towards long off for a single. Rahane races down the track looking to attack the third but quickly adjusts his shot. Another single.
At the halfway mark, Rajasthan are 83 for the loss of two wickets. The run rate in decent for the Royals. With wickets in hand, they can push the score later in the innings.
Pulled from Rahane! He will get four for this. Much needed boundary this for Rajasthan Royals. He gets it a bit short and moves on the backfoot to get a boundary
Back after the strategic time out and Delhi continue with Tewatia. He had a good first over and Gambhir has decided to continue with the leg spinner. RR 77 for 2
Misfield! Rahane punches the ball towards midwicket and comes back for the second after a Delhi Daredevils players fumbles while picking up the ball.
Rahane and Samson are stiching up a decent partnership after Rajasthan Royals lost two wickets cheaply. Short got himself run out after a mix-up and Stokes edged Boult earlier. Samson starts the ninth over with a six and a four.
Just four runs from the eight over. Rajasthan 62 for the loss of two wickets. That was a very good over from Tewatia. Just the four singles from his over. Rajasthan need at a boundary every over
Spin from Delhi! Rahul Tewatia into the attack and he will bowl his leg spin. Tewatia had a good outing against Kings XI as he picked up a couple of wickets. Can he provide one here for Delhi?
Shami ends the over with two dots and three singles. Good comeback by Shami after starting the over with a boundary.
A beatifully timed shot by Rahane. A short, rising delivery from Shami gets pulled for a boundry. Rahane has so far been excellent in finding the gaps with this one going behind square.
That is the end of the powerplay for Rajasthan. They manage 51 runs in that period and have lost two wickets. Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson are the two batsmen out in the middle for them
50 up for Rajasthan Royals in the sixth over with two wickets down. A single off the fifth delivery to reach there for Royals. They are scoring at a rate of over eight runs per over
Samson with a brilliant leg glance an takes three runs off the first ball. It is coming into Samson who gets his foot forward and places it perfectly between mid wicket and mid on. The timing is not perfect and Nadeem pulls it in just inside the boundary
After Samson, it is Rahane's turn to put runs on the scoreboard. He pulls one for a four towards square leg. Boult ends the over with 15 runs and a wicket. Score 47/2.
Sanju Samson opens the face of the bat and finds the gap in the offside. The ball races for a four. The next ball is wacked for a six over deep square leg. Samson enters double figures with that four and a six.
WICKET! Trent Boult scalps his first wicket of the night. He sends the dangerous Ben Stokes to the pavillion. Stokes was struggling with that delivery after getting off to a good start. He edges the ball to the keeper and departs for 16.
First six of the night. Stokes pulls a short delivery over midwicket. Morris bowls it short and Stokes is ready for it. Big six from the England all-rounder
Ben Stokes steps out and creams one through covers for four. That is powerfully hit by Stokes through the covers and no chance for any fielder to stop the shot
A wicket in that over and eight runs. Ben Stokes is the new man in for Rajasthan, who are 14/1 in two overs. Stokes quickly gets off the mark after nudging one to deep midwicket.
WICKET! Second time in two games, DcArcy Short is run out. Direct-hit! Confusion in the middle. Rahane hesitates and leaves his partner hanging. Vijay Shankar with a perfect throw to claim Rajasthan Royals first wicket.
FOUR! Short gets the first four of the innings
Ajinkya Rahane gets a delivery on the leg side and he flicks it to run two. Fourth ball of the over is smacked through mid-wicket and Rajasthan get three runs. In the third ball, Boult swings one in, forcing Rahane to cover his wickets. Two slips in place for Short as Boult gets an inside edge off him and ends the over with a dot.
Gautam Gambhir has led his team out in the middle as they field first in Jaipur. Short and Ajinkya Rahane are the two opening batsmen for Rajasthan Royals. Trent Boult is the bowler for Delhi. All set for the game in Jaipur. UPDATE: In the third ball, Boult swings one in, forcing Rahane to cover his wickets.
In the 33 games Rajasthan Royals had played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur, it won 24 and lost nine. That is a 72 per cent win record! And they have 75 per cent win record against Delhi Daredevils. Their head-to-head record against Delhi Darevils in Jaipur reads three wins and one loss.
Delhi have strengthen their middle order by bringing in Glenn Maxwell. They will miss the services of Dan Christian but Gambhir is a clever captain. He will look to slow down the pace of the game with his spinners. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have not included Jofra Archer in the playing XI
Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), DcArcy Short, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jos Buttler, K Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Ben Laughlin, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat
Playing XI: Colin Munro, Gautam Gambhir (c), Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Nadeem, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami
Delhi Daredevils: Glenn Maxwell in for Daniel Christian; Shabaz Nadeem in for Amit Mishra. Gambhir wants to get the combination right and get that first win under the belt for Delhi!
Rajasthan Royals: Unchanged! Ajinkya Rahane says that the guys are experienced so no change. We have to see how much will that prove right
Delhi Daredevils win toss and they have decided to bowl first in Jaipur. Gautam Gambhir had no doubt in his mind what he wanted to do here. He says the pitch is not going to change much so chasing is a good option. Rahane wanted to chase as well but called the wrong side of the coin
Glenn Maxwell is here in India so Delhi Daredevils should straightaway take him in the playing XI. Same for Jofra Archer who is in India but will Rajasthan Royals get him in the playing XI? Captain winning the toss should opt to field first
Rajasthan Royals have a terrific record against Delhi Daredevils in IPL. In the last six matches between the two teams, Rajasthan have won all the matches. In total 16 matches, Rajasthan have won last 10. Delhi last won against Rajasthan back in 2012 and that was in Jaipur. That was there only win at this stadium in IPL history
Indian Premier League is back in Jaipur! Rajasthan Royals will play Delhi Daredevils in the first match of IPL 2018 in Jaipur. Both teams have lost their opening game in this year's IPL edition and will be looking for their first win. Rajasthan would like to win it for the home fans who have waited for long to see their team in the IPL. Rajasthan did not see any IPL T20 action for a long time as the Royals team was serving a two-year ban. But they are back now with a new team, led by a captain who was a very important player for the team earlier as well. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side and will like to win his first game as captain as well. Delhi have Gautam Gambhir as captain. He has also returned to his home team after leading Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL title twice. He is leading the team but did not have an ideal start to the tournament as captain as he lost his first game against Kings XI Punjab. But now, both Rahane and Gambhir have a chance to get their first win