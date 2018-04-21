IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score RCB vs DD: Delhi Daredevils 7/1 after 2.2 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore

CAPTAIN SPEAK

Virat Kohli at the toss: We're going to bowl first. There could be rain around. Understanding what we need to do in the second half would be helpful. Manan Vohra comes in for Sarfraz Khan. That's the IPL. 3-4 teams start strong and then one team rises. That's the beauty of the IPL. That makes it more exciting to play and watch as well.

Gautam Gambhir at the toss: Would have bowled first too. Bowling is something we need to work upon. Our batting needs to click as well. Harshal comes in for Shami.