IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score RCB vs DD: Delhi Daredevils 7/1 after 2.2 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score RCB vs DD: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils come into the 19th Match in IPL 2018 with similar showing at the start. They’ve both played four games and have won just one while losing three. It is not necessarily a new position for either of the two teams to be down in the doldrums at the start of the season but it doesn’t make a positive impact in their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs let alone lifting the trophy. Both teams have been guilty of throwing away runs and being expensive at different stages in the innings in IPL 2018. Worth pointing out that rain had disrupted the practice sessions on Friday and there is prediction of rain on Saturday as well.
Virat Kohli will hope to make his bat do the talking once again against Delhi Daredevils. (Source: AP)
Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the current Indian Premier League (IPL) but he chose not to wear the Orange Cap in RCB's latest match and for good reason - they had lost by 46 runs against Mumbai Indians. With that, RCB have one win in four - same as that of their opponents Delhi Daredevils on Saturday. Led by Gautam Gambhir, DD had suffered an even bigger defeat (lost by 71 runs against KKR) and the two teams are bottom of the pyramid after four games. Both having given away runs far too easily and it has come back to hurt them in quest to defend those runs. The contest is first of four matches that RCB will play at home and under home conditions, they would look to make the most of it. The two sides had their practice sessions cancelled due to rain on Friday.
Umesh Yadav strikes and Gautam Gambhir has to walk back after scoring just 3 runs from 10 balls. Rises up to Gambhir who tries to pull but doesn't middle and is a simple catch for Yuzvendra Chahal. Delhi Daredevils are 7/1 after 2.2 overs
It is hot, humid and there is chance of rain but that has not stopped RCB fans from thronging the stadium. They've painted the stadium red. It has been an electric atmosphere already. Jason Roy and Gautam Gambhir come out to open for DD and Umesh Yadav has the ball. First over, beats Gambhir's outside edge multiple times and goes for 1 run.
Delhi Daredevils : Gautam Gambhir(c), Jason Roy, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Glenn Maxwell, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Nadeem, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Quinton de Kock(w), Manan Vohra, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Corey Anderson, Washington Sundar, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Virat Kohli at the toss: We're going to bowl first. There could be rain around. Understanding what we need to do in the second half would be helpful. Manan Vohra comes in for Sarfraz Khan. That's the IPL. 3-4 teams start strong and then one team rises. That's the beauty of the IPL. That makes it more exciting to play and watch as well.
Gautam Gambhir at the toss: Would have bowled first too. Bowling is something we need to work upon. Our batting needs to click as well. Harshal comes in for Shami.
Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, and Virat Kohli chooses to bowl first against Delhi Daredevils. Gautam Gambhir says he would have done the same.
Both teams have been dreadful with the ball so not a surprise that the focus will be on bowling and try and go for as little runs as possible. Both of these teams have leaked runs across the 20 overs especially in the middle overs. Do that again today and it could prove trouble.
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore player Harshal Patel to make his debut for the Delhi Daredevils. He has been handed the cap and the DD team unit applauds prior to the match
In th efirst match of the day, rain has played spoilsport as KXIP chased 192 to win. Gayle and KL Rahul had Kings XI Punjab up to 96/0 after 8.2 overs before rain came calling and the entire park was covered. As things stand in Kolkata, KXIP win as they are well ahead on DLS
Hello and Good Evening for our live coverage of the second match tonight in the Indian Premier League. From two teams going for the top of the table position, we move to the bottom with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils. Four games played and one win for both.