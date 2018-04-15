IPL 218 RCB vs RR IPL Live Cricket Streaming: RCB keep up pressure against RR

IPL Live RCB vs RR: Bangalore host Rajasthan. (AP Photo) IPL Live RCB vs RR: Bangalore host Rajasthan. (AP Photo)

IPL Live RCB vs RR: Royal Challengers Bangalore elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals and this decision proved correct as RR struggle on a slow pitch in Bangalore. Ajinkya Rahane gave RR a decent start but he fell for 36. D’Arcy Short once again failed to perform with the bat. RCB picked up both the wickets inside the powerplay to push back Rajasthan. The wicket in Bangalore is on the slower side and Kohli said he was bowling first as the ball will come on the bat easier under lights. Bangalore have won one and lost one game so far. This is another big game for both teams are Rajasthan also have a similar record in this edition. Due to the difference in the net run rate of the two teams, Bangalore sit at fifth in the points table while Rajasthan are seventh in the table due to poor run-rate. Catch IPL Live Score RCB vs RR Live from Bangalore here.