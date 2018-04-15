IPL 218 RCB vs RR IPL Live Cricket Streaming: RCB keep up pressure against RR

Presents Express Eye
By: Express Web Desk | Bangalore | Updated: April 15, 2018 5:11:53 pm
ipl live score IPL Live RCB vs RR: Bangalore host Rajasthan. (AP Photo)

IPL Live RCB vs RR: Royal Challengers Bangalore elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals and this decision proved correct as RR struggle on a slow pitch in Bangalore. Ajinkya Rahane gave RR a decent start but he fell for 36. D’Arcy Short once again failed to perform with the bat. RCB picked up both the wickets inside the powerplay to push back Rajasthan. The wicket in Bangalore is on the slower side and Kohli said he was bowling first as the ball will come on the bat easier under lights. Bangalore have won one and lost one game so far. This is another big game for both teams are Rajasthan also have a similar record in this edition. Due to the difference in the net run rate of the two teams, Bangalore sit at fifth in the points table while Rajasthan are seventh in the table due to poor run-rate. Catch IPL Live Score RCB vs RR Live from Bangalore here.

17:11 (IST) 15 Apr 2018
SIX! Samson with a big shot

Sanju Samson gets down on one knee and pulls Pawan Negi for a big, big six. Rajasthan Royals need more of those and both Samson and Jos Buttler are capable of doing it

17:05 (IST) 15 Apr 2018
WICKET! Ben Stokes b Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal returns and removes Ben Stokes! Rajasthan Royals have lost a very important wicket here. Chahal with most wickets for RCB now

17:04 (IST) 15 Apr 2018
Stokes on the charge

Ben Stokes doing it for Rajasthan. 15 runs off the 12th over and much needed for RR. Eight wickets in hand and Royals have a big advantage going into the second half of the innings

17:02 (IST) 15 Apr 2018
Rajasthan 86/2

At the halfway stage, Rajasthan are 86 for the loss of two wickets. This is a slow innings from Rajasthan and they need some quick runs in the middle overs.

16:49 (IST) 15 Apr 2018
Strategic timeout

Time for the teams to rework their strategies. After nine overs, Rajasthan are 68 for the loss of two wickets. A slow start but they would like to move on from this. Stokes and Samson are at the crease

16:40 (IST) 15 Apr 2018
WICKET! D'Arcy Short c De Kock b Chahal

WICKET! Yuzvendra Chahal gets his first wicket as well! Short tries to cut the ball but that is no length for it. He gets a thick outside edge and it caught behind

16:37 (IST) 15 Apr 2018
End of the powerplay

Six over bowled and Bangalore are 52 for the loss of one wicket. This a very good start from Rajasthan on this slow pitch. If they can keep wickets in hand, a big total can be posted

16:30 (IST) 15 Apr 2018
WICKET! Ajinya Rahane c Umesh Yadav b Chris Woakes

GONE! Spoke too soon, didn't we? Rahane is caught at mid-on after a lazy shot off Woakes. A slower delivery from Woakes which Rahane wanted to play straight but this went straight to mid-on

16:29 (IST) 15 Apr 2018
Rahane on the charge

Rahane has been criticised for his slow scoring rate in this IPL. But today he has turned it around. He is already on 36* off 19 balls. Brilliant start from him

16:26 (IST) 15 Apr 2018
Why are RCB in green?

Royal Challengers Bangalore players are in green jerseys today against Rajasthan Royals and there is a reason. Here's why RCB are in green.

16:18 (IST) 15 Apr 2018
Four, Six: Rahane

Ajinya Rahane takes the ariel route and gets some boundaries for Rajasthan. A sweep through fine leg for four and then a six over long on. Rajasthan 22 for no loss after 3 overs

16:14 (IST) 15 Apr 2018
Rahane down on the pitch

This is very ugly for Rahane. He finishes a run and then straightaway is down on the pitch. The physio is out on the ground. Cramps?

16:14 (IST) 15 Apr 2018
Rajasthan steady

Ajinkya Rahane and D'Arcy Short are playing watchful cricket in the middle. After two overs, Rajasthan are 9 for no loss. It's very hot in Bangalore

16:01 (IST) 15 Apr 2018
RCB players in a huddle

Virat Kohli and his team are in a huddle near the boundary ropes. Rajasthan Royals openers Ajinkya Rahane and D'Arcy Short are ready for the first ball which will be bowled by Washington Sundar

15:41 (IST) 15 Apr 2018
Playing XI changes

Rajasthan Royals are going in with the same team for this game while Royal Challengers Bangalore have made one change to their playing XI. Pawan Negi comes in place of Sarfaraz Khan

15:37 (IST) 15 Apr 2018
TOSS: RCB elect to bowl

Virat Kohli wins the toss again and elects to bowl. Bangalore chased in their last game as well and once again Virat decides to do the same. Eyeing a hot day and "ball coming easier on the bat under lights", Kohli says hence the decision.

15:19 (IST) 15 Apr 2018
Match 11: Pitch Report Bangalore

This is the second time this pitch will be used in IPL. It's dry and the conditions are hot in Bangalore. Matthew Hayden says bat first and then hope the bowlers can use the dry surface to their advantage and win it. Promises to be a thrillier

15:14 (IST) 15 Apr 2018
RCB vs RR IPL Live Score

Welcome to the coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals in Bangalore. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium is all geared up for this big match. Virat Kohli vs Ajinkya Rahane!

