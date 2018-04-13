IPL Live Score RCB vs KXIP Live Streaming: RCB pick three wickets but KL Rahul keeps KXIP going

IPL Live Score RCB vs KXIP Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore are back at home. In their second game of the Indian Premier League 2018, RCB host Kings XI Punjab and will look to get their first win of the tournament. They began on a wrong note in their first game which was a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Virat Kohli and Co. will take on R Ashwin-led team and this will be an interesting match. Chris Gayle and KL Rahul, both former RCB players, will be back at their former franchises and will look to make a mark. Kings XI won their first game against Delhi Daredevils at home and they would love to continue their winnings momentum. But for that, they need a spirited performance against Bangalore who are in no mood to take another loss. Catch IPL 2018 Live Score RCB vs KXIP from Bangalore here. (RCB vs KXIP Full Scorecard)
Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kings XI Punjab at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB began their IPL 2018 campaign on a disappointing note as they lost their first match to KKR and are placed at number seven in the points table. On the other side, KXIP travel away from home after just playing one match in Mohali. The Punjab franchise that has sticked to their tradition of shuffling captains roped in a new skipper in R Ashwin who came in the side from Chennai Super Kings. Ashwin's troops were clinical in their first match against Delhi daredevils, especially KL Rahul who struck a record half-century in the history of the league. Interestingly, Rahul will now be playing against his former franchise RCB today. Along with Rahul, aggressive batsman Chris Gayle will also be up against his former team if he starts for KXIP in this match. Gayle wan't retained by RCB during the auctions.
Bangalore ready
Toss: RCB win toss, elect to bowl
Bangalore fail to pick a wicket after that burst from Umesh Yadav. Karun Nair and KL Rahul take their team to 79 for the loss of three wickets from 9 overs. Strategic time out in Bangalore
KL Rahul and Karun Nair can hit the big shots as we saw against Delhi Daredevils but this is an imporant partnership for Kings XI. They need these two to stay for long.
Wow! That is a stunning pull shot from KL Rahul. Chahal bowled a short one and Rahul is quick to get on the back foot. Flat and quick over square leg for a six
50 up for Kings XI in that powerplay! Royal Challengers Bangalore will be happy with this start. Kings XI would not have liked those three wickets in the powerplay but KL Rahul going strong
It was good start for Kings XI but now it has changed completely after that stunning over from Umesh Yadav. After five overs, Kings XI are 48 for 3.
Top shot from KL Rahul! Pulled and six over fine leg. Brilliant from KL Rahul and poor Khejroliya. Short ball down the leg side and powerful shot from Rahul
Three wicket in an over for Umesh Yadav! Kings XI are in tatters. Yuvraj Singh is bowled. Umesh Yadav with a quick delviery through the gap. Yuvraj has no clue what happened there. Umesh is on fire
Two in two for Umesh! Aaron Finch had a long flight, landed in India, playing his first game for a new franchise and his debut ends for a golden duck!
What a catch Quinton de Kock! Umesh Yadav gets the first wicket for Bangalore. Mayank Agarwal gets a big outside edge and is caught behind
Sarfaraz Khan drops Agarwal at deep square leg. A valiant effort in the deep. It was short ball from Khejroliya which was pulled straight to deep square leg. Kings XI 25/0
Brilliant batting from the openers and poor bowling from Umesh Yadav! Mayank Agarwal gets two boundaries in the second over and the score moves on to 24 for no loss after two overs
KL Rahul two magnificent shots on either side of the wicket to get two sixes! Woakes goes full on the off side so KL Rahul smacks it over covers. Next is good length on the legs and he has flicked it into the second tier in Bangalore
Kings XI openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal walk out to the middle to open the batting. Royal Challengers Bangalore are in a huddle near the boundary. Chris Woakes will bowl the first over
Playing XI: Aaron Finch, KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Playing XI: Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Yuzvendra Chahal
"We have enough bowling ammunition to put pressure on them. Straight swap between Miller and Finch. He's is one of the best player in the world and deserves to get into the team straight away." - R Ashwin
"We will bowl first. The crowd thinks match is decided on the toss (laughs). The pitch looks like and feels like back to normal, hence bowling first. The crowd is excited as always, and we want to start well at home. We are playing the same team," - Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss and elect to bowl against Kings XI Punjab at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
"Hard surface with a good grass covering. Looks like the ball will come on to the bat nicely. Taking the pace off will be key. Expect the batsmen to have fun" - Michael Slater in his pitch report
Universe boss is back in Bangalore and the crowd is cheering for him. He is catching up with some of his old teams. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium is slowly filling up
Royal Challengers Bangalore are back at home. Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and McCullum will be playing in front of the home crowd for the first time this season and it is going to be an atmosphere to watch out for. Couple of Kings XI players are very familiar with this. Chris Gayle and KL Rahul the two former RCB players are back in Bangalore