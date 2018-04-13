IPL Live Score RCB vs KXIP Live Streaming: RCB pick three wickets but KL Rahul keeps KXIP going

IPL Live Score RCB vs KXIP Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab in Bangalore. (AP Photo) IPL Live Score RCB vs KXIP Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab in Bangalore. (AP Photo)

IPL Live Score RCB vs KXIP Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore are back at home. In their second game of the Indian Premier League 2018, RCB host Kings XI Punjab and will look to get their first win of the tournament. They began on a wrong note in their first game which was a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Virat Kohli and Co. will take on R Ashwin-led team and this will be an interesting match. Chris Gayle and KL Rahul, both former RCB players, will be back at their former franchises and will look to make a mark. Kings XI won their first game against Delhi Daredevils at home and they would love to continue their winnings momentum. But for that, they need a spirited performance against Bangalore who are in no mood to take another loss. Catch IPL 2018 Live Score RCB vs KXIP from Bangalore here. (RCB vs KXIP Full Scorecard)