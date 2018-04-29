IPL Live RCB vs KKR Match 29: Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik has played for five franchises in IPL. (Source: AP) Dinesh Karthik has played for five franchises in IPL. (Source: AP)

IPL Live Score RCB vs KKR IPL score: Coming off a heartbreaking loss, the Indian Premier League game against Kolkata Knight Riders tomorrow will be a test of character for embattled Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have left themselves with little margin for error after a string of reverses. RCB are struggling at sixth position after two wins and as many as four defeats, while the visiting KKR side is placed fourth with three victories and four losses. It remains to be seen how RCB have recovered from the painful defeat to Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium earlier this week. Though having a much better season than their beleaguered opponents, KKR too were stunned by Delhi Daredevils last night, and the two-time champions will be keen to get back to winning ways. Last time the two teams clashed, KKR, under new captain Dinesh Karthik, successfully chased down a target of 177, thanks to Sunil Narine's blistering 19-ball fifty. The spin trio of Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla also contributed to KKR's victory in the first leg. For RCB, AB de Villiers has been in prime form this season, smashing 68 off 30 balls against CSK, and the South African maestro also singlehandedly downed Delhi Daredevils with his explosive batting. He ripped apart Daredevils' bowling attack with an unbeaten 39-ball 90 to power his team to a convincing win. After a brisk 57 and an unbeaten 92, skipper Virat Kohli failed against CSK, and he would be eager to produce another special knock in this crunch situation. Opener Quinton De Kock, who has scored 165 runs so far, would like to carry on with his good performance after he had smashed 53 off 37 balls in the last match. Corey Anderson and Mandeep Singh are also batsmen, who can use the long handle to good effect.