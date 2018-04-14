IPL 2018 Live Score Live Streaming MI vs DD: Mumbai Indians to bat first after Delhi Daredevils win toss

IPL 2018: MI vs DD Live

It hasn't been a dream start that defending champions Mumbai Indians would have hoped for in the IPL. They've been pushed in the first two games and come out with a defeat. In the last game, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, it was incredible how MI came back. But in the end, had to endure defeat on the last ball with SRH winning by one wicket. DD will rue presence of rain in Jaipur (of all places!) that resulted in them chasing a stiff target against Rajasthan Royals. In the end, RR won to open their account. As these two enter the contest, it is important to pick up the first win to get some confidence under your belt. Either way, one team will be under tremendous pressure come evening - three played, three defeats.