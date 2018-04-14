IPL 2018 Live Score Live Streaming MI vs DD: Mumbai Indians to bat first after Delhi Daredevils win toss

IPL 2018 Live Score, Live Streaming, MI vs DD: It has been two games played for Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils and two losses each. In the grand scheme of things, these are not danger signs but a win could well prove to be a massive morale booster for both sides. MI have come from behind in the past – and with worse starts – and have suffered two defeats in close encounters. With two losses, both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils need a win to stay abreast with the rest of the pack to avoid having to play catch up later. The IPL games are broadcast on Star Sports network and are streamed live on Hotstar. IndianExpress.com will have live scores, updates and commentary from Wankhede Stadium.
IPL defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils can draw similarity in how they've started in 2018. Both have played two and lost two. However, what the table won't highlight is the matter of defeats. Mumbai Indians have been on the losing end of two close encounters while Delhi can only use D/L method as an excuse for defeat the last time. Focus will be on Hardik Pandya's presence, or lack of, in the Mumbai Indians setup. He did not travel to Hyderabad after suffering from a twisted ankle. He's still not fully recovered and after limited time spent in the nets, his inclusion looks questionable.
Gautam Gambhir has won the toss and Delhi Daredevils are going to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium.
It is extremely hot in Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium which could have a bearing on the team that wins the toss in under ten minute's time. Meanwhile, Jason Roy has been handed his cap by Delhi Daredevils
Before toss, Hardik Pandya has been measuring and marking his run up with Shane Bond by his side so he is likely to play. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami also got ready for play. As did Dan Christian, who played Delhi's first match, but not against Rajasthan.
It hasn't been a dream start that defending champions Mumbai Indians would have hoped for in the IPL. They've been pushed in the first two games and come out with a defeat. In the last game, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, it was incredible how MI came back. But in the end, had to endure defeat on the last ball with SRH winning by one wicket. DD will rue presence of rain in Jaipur (of all places!) that resulted in them chasing a stiff target against Rajasthan Royals. In the end, RR won to open their account. As these two enter the contest, it is important to pick up the first win to get some confidence under your belt. Either way, one team will be under tremendous pressure come evening - three played, three defeats.