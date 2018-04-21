IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score KKR vs KXIP: Kolkata Knight Riders 83/2 after 9 overs against Kings XI Punjab at Eden Gardens

IPL 2018 Live Score, KKR vs KXIP: Kolkata Knight Riders face Kings XI Punjab at the Eden Gardens.
IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score KKR vs KXIP: Chris Gayle had gone unsold in the IPL auction until Virender Sehwag and Kings XI Punjab made a late push for his services and that has proven to be a wise investment already. He’s in dangerous form and the contest against Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, his West Indian counterparts, would be prime in the mouthwatering clashes in the 18th match of IPL 2018. As Kolkata Knight Riders take on Kings XI Punjab at the Eden Gardens, KKR would be looking to add to their dominant record against KXIP. In their last five meetings, KKR have emerged victorious on four of these instances. The game has stronger bearing with a place at the top of the IPL table on the cards.
IPL 2018 Live, KKR vs KXIP Live Score and Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Kings XI Punjab at Eden Gardens with place at the top of IPL table on the line
Highlights
Chris Gayle will once again look to turn up the heat. (Source: PTI)
Chris Gayle will take centre stage when Kings XI Punjab travel to Eden Gardens to face Kolkata Knight Riders. He is in great touch and poses a real threat to KKR's bowling attack. In just two innings, he has scored 167 runs to stand fourth in the IPL leading run-getters list. Further, he has a fantastic record against his former team having scored 532 runs against them in 13 innings at an average of nearly 50 and a strike rate of 152.43. Over on the other side, Kolkata Knight Riders have more of a composite attack in the form of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik all with the ability to chip in when required. Axar Patel is a question mark as he recovers from a left thigh strain which puts Barinder Sran in contention.
Highlights
Right after the strategic time out, R Ashwin takes the ball and strikes to remove Robin Uthappa. He's hit it straight at Karun Nair, didn't have to move much to take that catch. Flat and short from Ashwin, Uthappa went on to the backfoot and smacks it straight towards Nair. Uthappa gone for 34 from 23 balls and KKR are 78/2
Robin Uthappa and Chris Lynn thrashing this all over the park. SIX, ONE, FOUR and SIX! The latest one has gone 97 metres. Barinder Sran the guilty bowler. Started by bowling short to Uthappa and smashed for a six towards deep square leg. Next six goes behind square on the leg side off Lynn's bat. Over comes to an end with another six, once again off Lynn, and this one is again towards deep square leg. 23 runs from the over
At the end of the powerplay overs, KKR are 50/1. Four from Robin Uthappa's bat on the second last ball of the sixth over off Andrew Tye. Decent start for KKR here under searing heat
Robin Uthappa slams three successive boundaries off Mujeeb Ur Rahmanas, who concedes 15 off the over. Kolkata 42/1 after 5 overs
First maximum of the innings by Chris Lynn. Rajpoot bowls a bit short, Lynn smartly gets into position in time to pull the ball over fine leg boundary for a six. Kolkata Knight Riders are 21/1.
After a great start by Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb strikes in his first over itself, claims the wicket of Sunil Narine. KKR are 6/1 after 1.3 overs.
The players are on the ground as the IPL match is underway at Eden Garden. Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine open for Kolkata. Ankit will go on the attack.
Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav
R Ashwin at the toss: This is sort of a fortess for KKR and we have got one change. Mohit Sharma goes out and Ankit Rajpoot comes in.
Dinesh Karthik at the toss: We would've bowled first as well. Looks a good wicket and it will remain same. We have made no changes. It's been a good start and it's important we stay consistent. We've made no changes
Heads is the call and it comes out tails. Kings XI Punjab win the toss and R Ashwin chooses to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders. Dinesh Karthik confirms he would have done the same
PITCH REPORT FROM EDEN GARDENS: It is nice and hard, it's got good bounce. This is a day game so pitch might play on the slower side.
The teams have reached Eden Gardens with the toss in 10 minutes time.
Hello and Good Afternoon for our live coverage of the first of the double headers today in the IPL. It features Kolkata Knight Riders playing host to Kings XI Punjab. The recent record favours KKR but with Chris Gayle in superb form, this could be anyone's game. For extra motivation, a win and they leapfrog Chennai Super Kings at the top of the IPL points table.