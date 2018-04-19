IPL 2018 Live Score KXIP vs SRH Live Streaming: Kings XI Punjab off to steady start against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2018 Live Score KXIP vs SRH Live Streaming: Kings XI Punjab host Sunrisers Hyderabad at home in Mohali and this promises to be a cracker of a game. Kings XI were involved in a terrific match in which they beat Chennai Super Kings by four runs. But Hyderabad will be no pushovers. They have played three games so far in the tournament and won all three of them. Their bowlers have been brilliant so far and strangled the opposition even when defending low scores. The batsmen have played poorly in one game but have been up to the mark in other games. Kings XI, however, will look to win another game at home. Ashwin has stressed on how his team will continue to play attacking cricket even if it backfires. A win against Hyderabad will be a big achievement for Kings XI and they will rise to number two in the points table. Catch IPL 2018 Live Score KXIP vs SRH Live Streaming here. (KXIP vs SRH IPL Live Scorecard)
Kings XI Punjab take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at home. Both the sides are coming into this game with a win under their belt in their respective last matches. KL Rahul has been in brilliant touch with the bat in this season while Chris Gayle who played his first match against Chennai Super Kings too showed his class after notching up 33-ball 63 that included 4 maximums. Apart from these two, KXIP also have Myanak Agarwal who has got the starts but hasn't converted them to big totals. Yuvraj Singh hasn't come up with something big so far in the tournament and the Mohali crowd might get to see vintage Yuvraj if he settles in early. The Punjab franchise would expect him to get going in the clash against SRH. Sunrisers Hyderabad have a strong batting line up with Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda and Yusuf Pathan in the list. Dhawan has been a consistent performer for SRH and his side would rely on him to get a positive start.
A loud appeal for LBW from SRH players and the umpire gives that one out. KL Rahul goes upstairs straight away. The UltraEdge shows a spike and that means he isn't out. The decision has been reversed and Rahul is still there at the crease.
It was a difficult one for Siddhart Kaul. He did run hard to reach at the spot but didn't hold on to the catch and Chris Gayle survives. It was a short delivery from Chris Jordan and Gayle didn't time the shot perfectly. But he is safe and still there at the crease
Kings XI Punjab have won the toss and they elected to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It seems to be a good decision as it's a batting pitch and the kind of form that KL Rahul and Chris Gayle have shown in the last game, KXIP can post a big total if these two get going
Chris Gayle dispatches that short delivery from Chris Jordan for a maximum. It was a short delivery and Gayle pulled it away with ease. He missed this shot on the previous occasion but completes it to get six runs on that one
Chris Gayle began his new innings with Kings XI Punjab against Chennai Super Kings in the last match. He was as aggressive as he could be in the last game. The Mohali crowd would be looking forward to him to replicate what he did in the last match. This has been a careful start from both the openers. They are getting their eye in for now
KL Rahul and Chris Gayle are out in the middle as they will open the innings for Kings XI Punjab. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball in his hands as he starts the proceedings for SRH. This is a good field placement from Kane Williamson. The off-side is totally packed as Rahul drives the ball nicely.
"We are going to bat first. I would like to see them chase down a score. We have got a formidable batting line-up that can take on any bowling attack and we would like them to give a license to go out and express themselves. We had a wonderful win in the last match and we would like to keep the momentum going. We are unchanged for this match," he said during the toss.
Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Chris Jordan
The pitch looks batting friendly, there will be a little help for the bowlers early on because of the grass present on the pitch. But that grass will also ensure that ball will come nicely on the bat. Dew can be a factor on this ground.
This would add another feather to Kings XI Punjab's new captain R Ashwin as he will be playing his 200th T20 match when his side takes on SRH. Ashwin was earlier part of Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Ricky Bhui, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan
Lokesh Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Axar Patel, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both the sides are coming into this game with a win under their belt in their respective last matches. The sides consist of some hard strikers of the ball and the Mohali crowd can expect a lot of boundaries from this match.