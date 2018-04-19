IPL 2018 Live Score KXIP vs SRH Live Streaming: Kings XI Punjab off to steady start against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL Live Cricket Score Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: KXIP take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. IPL Live Cricket Score Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: KXIP take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2018 Live Score KXIP vs SRH Live Streaming: Kings XI Punjab host Sunrisers Hyderabad at home in Mohali and this promises to be a cracker of a game. Kings XI were involved in a terrific match in which they beat Chennai Super Kings by four runs. But Hyderabad will be no pushovers. They have played three games so far in the tournament and won all three of them. Their bowlers have been brilliant so far and strangled the opposition even when defending low scores. The batsmen have played poorly in one game but have been up to the mark in other games. Kings XI, however, will look to win another game at home. Ashwin has stressed on how his team will continue to play attacking cricket even if it backfires. A win against Hyderabad will be a big achievement for Kings XI and they will rise to number two in the points table. Catch IPL 2018 Live Score KXIP vs SRH Live Streaming here. (KXIP vs SRH IPL Live Scorecard)