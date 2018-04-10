IPL Live Score CSK vs KKR Live: 104/5 after 12.0 overs, Chennai on top as Kolkata struggle to make runs

IPL Live Score CSK vs KKR: After making a winning start to their return to Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings will return home in Chennai to host Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 5 on Tuesday. Both teams have won their opening encounters and would like to continue their winning momentum. Kolkata beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first game at Eden Gardens while Chennai had defeated Mumbai Indians in a thrilling encounter in Mumbai. MS Dhoni will lead the Chennai side while Dinesh Karthik is the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders. While Chennai are expected to make changes to their batting line-up because of their sloppy show against Mumbai on Saturday, Kolkata are likely to retain the same playing Xi that beat Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens. Who will end whose winning momentum, we will find out soon when the two teams clash against each other on Tuesday. Catch IPL Live Score CSK vs DD Live.
Live Blog
IPL Live Score CSK vs KKR Live: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Chennai Super Kings pulled off one of the greatest escape acts in the history of the IPL when they beat defending champions Mumbai Indians by one wicket in the opener. While the players would be hoping that this match is not as difficult as the first one was, the Chennai crowd will be hoping to see something more than a one-sided affair. Chennai has not seen its favourite yellow brigade take the field led by Thala MS Dhoni and the city's love for its IPL franchise is no secret. Provided nothing untoward happens owing to the developments over the past few days, one can expect a cauldron at the Chepauk stadium. Dwayne Bravo is in good touch and he showed it in the previous game while the Chennai crowd would expect skipper Dhoni to get into the groove and gather some runs under his belt. CSK will miss Kedar Jadhav whose maximum in the last over against MI made it a cakewalk for CSK as he has been ruled out of the tournament due to hamstring injury. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Match squad XI: S Watson, A Rayudu, S Raina, S Billings, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, DJ Bravo, D Chahar, H Singh, S Thakur, I Tahir Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Match squad XI: S Narine, C Lynn, R Uthappa, N Rana, D Karthik, R Singh, A Russell, V Kumar, P Chawla, T Curran, K Yadav
Highlights
GONE! Sunil Narine 12 c Raina b Harbhajan Singh, CSK 19/1
Sunil Narine skies a leg side slog on a ball wide outside off, it balloons up in the air and is suspended for what seems like hours, Raina commits and makes no mistake. A good catch, a big wicket.
CSK win the toss, elect to bowl first
So we have had the toss and Chennai Super Kings have elected to bowl first. Kolkata Knight Riders showed how dangerously efficient their batting can be while chasing. Now it will be put to test to set up a good total.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the IPL 2018 Match 5 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders
When the first season of the IPL was played without Chennai Super Kings in it, there were peaceful protests at the Chepauk stadium demanding the return of their beloved yellow shirts. But charges against the franchise were serious ones and they did end up serving their two-year ban. Now they are back and their popularity seems to have only increased in their absence. There were crowds of over 10,000 at the stadium just to see the team's practice sessions. Nearly 60,000 are expected to attend this match and so, here we are, awaiting the toss for CSK's first match in Chennai this season.
Dinesh Karthik hits Imran Tahir's first ball for a four and then gets just two runs from the rest of the over. But this is the time for them to conserve wickets and so they wouldn't mind a few slow overs like this one.
Well this has turned out to be a mini-collapse. Tries to drive off side and ends up hitting it straight to Dwayne Bravo at point. Another one bites the dust and KKR are in need of some calmness in the middle now.
CSK have their noses in front now. Uthappa punches it to cover and hesitates while taking the run. The brilliant Suresh Raina collects and gets a direct hit, Uthappa has already given up as the ball hits the stumps.
And that is the end of Nitish Rana. The youngster did get a few clean hits in but Shane Watson dismissed him off the very first ball of the ninth over. Back of a length and Rana tries to drag behind square, he gets an edge and Dhoni catches it behind the stumps.
Well CSK used five different bowlers for the first five overs. They have got both the KKR openers back in the hut but their worries are far from over. Robin Uthappa blasts consecutive sixes off the last two balls of Jadeja's over to spoil whatever positivity may have come out of Lynn's wicket.
Lynn comes down the track for a leg side heave and misses the ball completely. The ball travels uninterrupted to the stumps. So both the KKR openers have been dismissed in the powerplay overs.
Chris Lynn dropped off the very next ball. A hard pull from Lynn and Chahar, standing at square leg, dives to his right, gets the ball full in his palms but just can't keep hold of it. He was almost parrallel to the ground when he made contact, a brilliant fielding effort from him that is appreciated by his team mates.
Sunil Narine skies a leg side slog on a ball wide outside off, it balloons up in the air and is suspended for what seems like hours, Raina commits and makes no mistake. A good catch, a big wicket.
Chris Lynn lets the first ball go for no runs and dispatches the second to the boundary with a slash to point. He then rotated the strike, Narine on strike and the second and third ball he faces for cosecutive sixes.
MS Dhoni says that Shardul Thakur and Sam Billings are in for Mark Wood and the injured KedarJadhav. Only one change for KKR: Tom Curran in for Mitchell Johnson.
So we have had the toss and Chennai Super Kings have elected to bowl first. Kolkata Knight Riders showed how dangerously efficient their batting can be while chasing. Now it will be put to test to set up a good total.
When the first season of the IPL was played without Chennai Super Kings in it, there were peaceful protests at the Chepauk stadium demanding the return of their beloved yellow shirts. But charges against the franchise were serious ones and they did end up serving their two-year ban. Now they are back and their popularity seems to have only increased in their absence. There were crowds of over 10,000 at the stadium just to see the team's practice sessions. Nearly 60,000 are expected to attend this match and so, here we are, awaiting the toss for CSK's first match in Chennai this season.