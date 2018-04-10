IPL Live Score CSK vs KKR Live: 104/5 after 12.0 overs, Chennai on top as Kolkata struggle to make runs

IPL Live Score CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings play their first match at home since their return against Kolkata Knight Riders. IPL Live Score CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings play their first match at home since their return against Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL Live Score CSK vs KKR: After making a winning start to their return to Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings will return home in Chennai to host Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 5 on Tuesday. Both teams have won their opening encounters and would like to continue their winning momentum. Kolkata beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first game at Eden Gardens while Chennai had defeated Mumbai Indians in a thrilling encounter in Mumbai. MS Dhoni will lead the Chennai side while Dinesh Karthik is the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders. While Chennai are expected to make changes to their batting line-up because of their sloppy show against Mumbai on Saturday, Kolkata are likely to retain the same playing Xi that beat Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens. Who will end whose winning momentum, we will find out soon when the two teams clash against each other on Tuesday. Catch IPL Live Score CSK vs DD Live.

(CSK vs KKR Match 5 Full Scorecard)