IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs RR: Chennai Super Kings off to a thumping start with Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu against Rajasthan Royals

Friday, April 20, 2018
IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score CSK vs RR: Rajasthan Royals win toss and opt to field first against Chennai Super Kings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune | Updated: April 20, 2018 8:13:56 pm
IPL Live CSK vs RR IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs RR: Chennai Super Kings host Rajasthan Royals in Pune. (Source: PTI)

IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs RR: Chennai Super Kings had turned MA Chidambaram Stadium into a fortress of their own and now they’d be eager to do the same to the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. After being forced into relocating their home base to Pune, CSK would look to get back to winning ways after defeat to Kings XI Punjab the last time around. It is the first contest between two teams who were suspended for a two year period and will square off for the first time since 2015. Rajasthan Royals’ biggest challenge will be to curtail CSK in the last five overs but they will be boosted by the fact that CSK have conceded an average of 188 runs.

(IPL 2018 Home | IPL 2018 Points Table | CSK vs RR Scorecard)

Indian Express Commentary

Live Blog

IPL 2018 CSK vs RR Live Score and Updates: Live Cricket Streaming of Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League 2018 in Pune

Highlights

    20:13 (IST) 20 Apr 2018
    SIX! SIX!

    Shane Watson is off to a flier here in Pune. What a resounding beginning to CSK's inning here at the MCA. Jaydev Unadkat had been under pressure due to his price tag earlier and he's not really helped the cause much in his first over today. Thumped for two sixes by Watson and CSK are on to 37/0 after 3 overs

    20:06 (IST) 20 Apr 2018
    DROPPED!

    Rahul Tripathi drops an absolute sitter! Comfortable height, little pace on it and Tripathi lets it go at first slip and Watson survives. Full lengthy delivery outside off by Binny, the outswinger brings an outside edge and it goes towards first slip. Tripathi with an easy chance to hold but he makes a complete hash of it. 

    20:02 (IST) 20 Apr 2018
    Watson, Rayudu open

    Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu open for CSK. Stuart Binny with the ball...and he starts with a no ball to give away a free hit. A slower ball and Watson is quick to latch on to it and thumps it down the ground for a boundary. Next ball, another boundary. What a start for CSK!

    19:59 (IST) 20 Apr 2018
    Can CSK do better?
    19:49 (IST) 20 Apr 2018
    Suresh Raina is back

    Big boost for CSK with Suresh Raina back in the XI. How much of an impact will he make?

    19:43 (IST) 20 Apr 2018
    TEAMS

    Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Stuart Binny, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin

    Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

    19:41 (IST) 20 Apr 2018
    Captains at the toss

    Rahane: The pitch looks good for forty overs. The guys are in a good mood, so looking forward to tonight. We have made two changes: Klaasen and Binny are in, D'Arcy and Dhawal out.

    Dhoni: (on his back), let's see after 3.5 hours how it feels.

    19:38 (IST) 20 Apr 2018
    TOSS

    Rajasthan Royals have won the toss in Pune and Ajinkya Rahane has put Chennai Super Kings in to bat in their first home game in Pune. That would certainly please the home crowd

    19:35 (IST) 20 Apr 2018
    CSK vs RR Live

    Hello and Good Evening for our live coverage of Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals at.... Pune. The change in venue could be a massive difference in the fortunes of CSK who had made the M Chidamabaram Stadium a fortress. Change in venue and things may turn different for CSK. Even as protests started in Chennai, the team remained on course for the win.

    Faf du Plessis reacts after a shoe was hurled at him in Chennai. (Source: PTI) CSK vs RR IPL 2018 Match in Pune: The main focus on Friday as CSK take on Rajasthan Royals will be on the first game between the two since 2015 and the fact that Pune will be the host city after CSK were forced to move their matches. The controversy errupted during the Cauvery protests in Chennai and a shoe was hurled at Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja. On the field of play, both teams are pretty even. They've both played three matches and won two. But CSK have looked better and more convincing with the willow. How they fare at their new home will be interesting to see.

