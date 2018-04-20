IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs RR: Chennai Super Kings off to a thumping start with Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu against Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs RR: Chennai Super Kings host Rajasthan Royals in Pune. (Source: PTI)
IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs RR: Chennai Super Kings had turned MA Chidambaram Stadium into a fortress of their own and now they’d be eager to do the same to the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. After being forced into relocating their home base to Pune, CSK would look to get back to winning ways after defeat to Kings XI Punjab the last time around. It is the first contest between two teams who were suspended for a two year period and will square off for the first time since 2015. Rajasthan Royals’ biggest challenge will be to curtail CSK in the last five overs but they will be boosted by the fact that CSK have conceded an average of 188 runs.
IPL 2018 CSK vs RR Live Score and Updates: Live Cricket Streaming of Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League 2018 in Pune
Faf du Plessis reacts after a shoe was hurled at him in Chennai.
CSK vs RR IPL 2018 Match in Pune: The main focus on Friday as CSK take on Rajasthan Royals will be on the first game between the two since 2015 and the fact that Pune will be the host city after CSK were forced to move their matches. The controversy errupted during the Cauvery protests in Chennai and a shoe was hurled at Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja. On the field of play, both teams are pretty even. They've both played three matches and won two. But CSK have looked better and more convincing with the willow. How they fare at their new home will be interesting to see.
Shane Watson is off to a flier here in Pune. What a resounding beginning to CSK's inning here at the MCA. Jaydev Unadkat had been under pressure due to his price tag earlier and he's not really helped the cause much in his first over today. Thumped for two sixes by Watson and CSK are on to 37/0 after 3 overs
Rahul Tripathi drops an absolute sitter! Comfortable height, little pace on it and Tripathi lets it go at first slip and Watson survives. Full lengthy delivery outside off by Binny, the outswinger brings an outside edge and it goes towards first slip. Tripathi with an easy chance to hold but he makes a complete hash of it.
Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu open for CSK. Stuart Binny with the ball...and he starts with a no ball to give away a free hit. A slower ball and Watson is quick to latch on to it and thumps it down the ground for a boundary. Next ball, another boundary. What a start for CSK!
Big boost for CSK with Suresh Raina back in the XI. How much of an impact will he make?
Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Stuart Binny, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin
Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir
Rahane: The pitch looks good for forty overs. The guys are in a good mood, so looking forward to tonight. We have made two changes: Klaasen and Binny are in, D'Arcy and Dhawal out.
Dhoni: (on his back), let's see after 3.5 hours how it feels.
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss in Pune and Ajinkya Rahane has put Chennai Super Kings in to bat in their first home game in Pune. That would certainly please the home crowd
Hello and Good Evening for our live coverage of Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals at.... Pune. The change in venue could be a massive difference in the fortunes of CSK who had made the M Chidamabaram Stadium a fortress. Change in venue and things may turn different for CSK. Even as protests started in Chennai, the team remained on course for the win.