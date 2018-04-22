IPL Live Match Score RR vs MI Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians lose early wicket against Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2018 record

Rajasthan Royals are sixth in the IPL table with two wins and three defeats in five matches. The wins coming against Delhi Daredevils, Royals Challengers Bangalore while losing out to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai Indians are one step down in seventh having played four matches which has yielded one win and three defeats. Their only win has come against Royal Challengers Bangalore but lost out to Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils