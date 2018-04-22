IPL Live Match Score RR vs MI Live Streaming: Mumbai Indians lose early wicket against Rajasthan Royals

IPL Live Match Score RR vs MI Live Streaming: Rajasthan Royals are five matches into the Indian Premier League 2018 and have been unable to find the right batting combination to take them forward. Big guns Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler haven’t fired yet and that has affected them significantly. Heinrich Klaasen earned his IPL debut failed to capitalise on the chance. At the other end, Mumbai Indians brought their three match losing streak to an end against RCB and that it coincided with Rohit Sharma only helped their confidence. Ishan Kishan suffered a blow to the eye but took part in the practice session and is likely to play for MI.
IPL Live Match Score RR vs MI Live Streaming: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, Updates from Jaipur
Rohit Sharma struck form at the best time for Mumbai Indians which helped arrest their three match losing streak. The 46-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore helped Mumbai to open their account in the ongoing IPL and provided the required morale boost that the defending champions needed. In comparison, Rajasthan Royals are better off in the points table but have trouble finding consistency with the bat as the combinations continues to shuffle about. They have been the slowest starters in the IPL this season with just an strike rate of 7.80 in the powerplay overs. On home soil, Rajasthan would hope to turn things around and make the most of support in their own camp.
Mumbai Indians elect to bat
Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bat against Rajasthan Royals. Rohit Sharma would be looking to get a good start from his batsmen. They have got the momentum back and would now look to capitalise. For RR, the opening remains a topic of discussion.
Rajasthan Royals and openers of the Mumbai Indians side are out in the middle. Mumbai would be looking to continue with the momentum they got in the last match. RR need to re-think of what they can do to turn tables for themselves.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman
Rajasthan Royals are sixth in the IPL table with two wins and three defeats in five matches. The wins coming against Delhi Daredevils, Royals Challengers Bangalore while losing out to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.
Mumbai Indians are one step down in seventh having played four matches which has yielded one win and three defeats. Their only win has come against Royal Challengers Bangalore but lost out to Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils
Hello and Good Evening for our live coverage of the second match of the IPL 2018 tonight. It sees a dodgy Rajasthan Royals face Mumbai Indians who are looking to string together some wins after three straight defeats to get the season underway. Rohit Sharma has found form if the last match against RCB was an indicator which bodes good omen for MI