IPL Highlights MI vs RR: Jos Buttler stuns twitterati with unbeaten 94

Jos Buttler has now scored five consecutive fifties in this Indian Premier League season for Rajasthan Royals and is now the fifth highest run scorer of IPL 2018 so far. On Sunday, he smashed 94 runs and remained unbeaten for Rajasthan Royals as his team beat Mumbai Indians in a must-win game at the Wankhede Stadium. RR beat MI by seven wickets. Buttler’s batting was a show of responsibility as he took minimal risk and yet did not let the required run-rate climb up. With his captain Ajinkya Rahane, he added 95 runs for the second wicket and kept his team above the required rate.

He was not done there. After Rahane’s dismissal, Buttler added 61 runs with Sanju Samson, who chipped in with a useful cameo of 26 runs as Royals overhauled the target with 12 balls to spare. Buttler finished the match in style, launching one from Hardik Pandya deep into the stands. The win has lifted Rajasthan Royals from sixth position to fifth with 12 points, behind KKR (12) and KXIP (12).

A victory away from their home turf is surely going to boost @rajasthanroyals confidence. It’s quite amazing to see @josbuttler play quality match-winning knocks consistently. @ajinkyarahane88 will be a happy captain tonight after his team’s 3rd consecutive victory. #IPL #RPswing pic.twitter.com/CeNdlxWr01 — R P Singh (@rpsingh) May 13, 2018

Amazing Consistency @josbuttler , Well done on one more match winning knock. Congratulations @rajasthanroyals #MIvRR — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) May 13, 2018

The big turning points for #RajasthanRoyals have been the promotion of Buttler but also the arrival of Archer — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 13, 2018

Rajasthan Royals next play Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

