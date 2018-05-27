IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs SRH Final Live Score: Chennai Super Kings eye third title win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai

IPL 2018 Final Live Score, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score Updates: The highly anticipated final of the Indian Premier League 2018 will showcase the two best teams of the season- Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two teams finished in the first two spots in the table before the start of the play-offs. The MS Dhoni-led CSK will feel confident going into the final at Wankhede Stadium, knowing they are the only team the Kane Williamson-led side has not beaten even once in the season. In fact, CSK have picked up three wins in the season over SRH, but none of it will count if they lose the final one tonight. SRH will be eager to improve their record against CSK, especially with the trophy on the line. Catch live scores, updates and commentary from Kings XI Punjab against Kolkata Knight Riders at Holkar Stadium in Match 44 of the Indian Premier League. (IPL 2018 Home | IPL 2018 News)
IPL 2018 Final Live Score, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai:
Chennai Super Kings returned to IPL this season after a hiatus of two years, following the match-fixing scandal in 2015. The side retained most of their core members in the team, and showed the same form with which they left off. It is for the 7th time in 10 years that CSK have qualified for the final. Skipper MS Dhoni knows the importance of a title win after such a long wait, and will be eager to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. He has been in excellent form this season, along with Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson and Suresh Raina. Faf du Plessis also showed form with the bat in the first Qualifier and CSK's batting united appears to be really strong. Sunrisers, on the other hand, will rely mostly on the destructive top order comprising of Shikhara Dhawan and Kane Williamson, along with the tremendous bowling unit which includes Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul and Rashid Khan.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on CSK vs SRH IPL 2018 Final. Chennai Super Kings is all set to compete in their 7th final of the Indian Premier League. Much has been talked about their consistency in the tournament over the years. Some joke that IPL has become a tournament where 7 teams play to decide who will compete with CSK in the final. Well, this time it is Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have come out on top - among others. The side led by Kane Williamson defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 2, with the help of an allround performance by Afghanistan's teenage sensation Rashid Khan. Now, both the teams have the trophy within their sight - all they need to do is triumph at the final stage. Who will come out on top.