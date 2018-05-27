IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs SRH Final Live Score: Chennai Super Kings eye third title win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai

IPL 2018 Final Live Score, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score: Chennai Super Kings returned to IPL after two years. (Source: Express Photo)

Chennai Super Kings returned to IPL this season after a hiatus of two years, following the match-fixing scandal in 2015. The side retained most of their core members in the team, and showed the same form with which they left off. It is for the 7th time in 10 years that CSK have qualified for the final. Skipper MS Dhoni knows the importance of a title win after such a long wait, and will be eager to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. He has been in excellent form this season, along with Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson and Suresh Raina. Faf du Plessis also showed form with the bat in the first Qualifier and CSK's batting united appears to be really strong. Sunrisers, on the other hand, will rely mostly on the destructive top order comprising of Shikhara Dhawan and Kane Williamson, along with the tremendous bowling unit which includes Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul and Rashid Khan.