IPL 2018: From Anushka Sharma to Priyanka Raina, WAGs at Indian Premier League matches

RCB skipper Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma. (Source: BCCI) RCB skipper Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma. (Source: BCCI)

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League has crossed the halfway mark. The crowd and the spectators have witnessed some exciting performances from the players on the field. Whether it was Shane Watson’s hundred or Virat Kohli’s fighting 92*, the fans cheered for every moment. With the fans, the players also got the support from their wives. From Bollywood actress and Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma to MS Dhoni’s better half, Sakshi, the ladies have made sure that they attend the matches and cheer for their husbands and respective franchise sides. Sakshi made a presence with Suresh Raina’s wife Priyanka during CSK’s match against RCB.

Shikhar Dhawan ’s wife Ayesha with their son. (Source: BCCI)

From blowing kisses when the RCB skipper notched up a half-century to hailing a stunning catch from him in the field, Anushka has cheered for husband Virat and RCB in almost every game. While the Pari actress has made her presence count in IPL 2018, model and Yuvraj Singh’s better half Hazel Keech was seen cheering for Kings XI Punjab in one of their matches. Yuvraj made a comeback to his first IPL franchise KXIP in this edition of the cash-rich league.

Sakshi Dhoni and Priyanka Raina cheer for CSK. (Source: BCCI) Sakshi Dhoni and Priyanka Raina cheer for CSK. (Source: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika has been someone who has made sure that she makes it to every single game. Rajasthan Royals made a return back to IPL after facing a two-year ban. They later faced a setback when Steve Smith was banned by CA for a year. Later, Ajinkya Rahane was then handed over the captaincy and his wife has been regularly seen supporting the franchise during the matches. Rahane and MS Dhoni might be competitors on the field but their wives share a good relation off-field. Dhoni’s wife and Rahane’s better half were spotted together in the stands during the encounter between RR and CSK.

Ajinkya Rahane’s wife with Sakshi Dhoni. (Source: BCCI) Ajinkya Rahane’s wife with Sakshi Dhoni. (Source: BCCI)

CSK got a new recruit in their side when they got Shane Watson in this edition. Watson’s family too has been spotted every now and then during CSK’s matches in the 11th edition of IPL.

Shane Watson’s wife. (Source: BCCI) Shane Watson’s wife. (Source: BCCI)

Apart from this, Harbhajan’s wife and Bollywood diva Geeta Basra and Shikhar Dhawan’s wife Ayesha have also been spotted in the stands during the matches.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd