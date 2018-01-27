IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad complete squad

IPL 2016 title winners Sunrisers Hyderabad decided to stick with specialist allrounder David Warner and seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for this season. However, Warner will not play a role after being charged in the ball-tampering controversy by Cricket Australia and later was barred by BCCI from competing in the IPL. The side decided to release Shikhar Dhawan who led the side in absence of Kane Williamson, who was also released by Sunrisers. The side that ended in the 3rd position last season still have the option of using their Right-to-Match option to bring back Dhawan and Williamson who both have become crucial to the seam. Yuvraj Singh, who played for SRH the previous season was also not retained and with questions on his current form, it is highly unlikely he will return to the franchise.
Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Retained)
David Warner (Retained but barred from playing IPL)
Shikhar Dhawan – Rs 5.2 crore (Retained via RTM)
Shakib Al Hasan – Rs 2 crore
Kane Williamson – Rs 3 crore
Manish Pandey – Rs 11 crore
Carlos Brathwaite – Rs 2 crore
Yusuf Pathan – Rs 1.9 crore
Wriddhiman Saha – Rs 5 crore
Rashid Khan – Rs 9 crore (Retained via RTM)
Ricky Bhui – Rs 20 lakh
Deepak Hooda – Rs 3.6 crore (Retained via RTM)
Siddharth Kaul – Rs 3.8 crore
T Natarajan – Rs 40 lakh
Basil Thampi – Rs 95 lakh
Syed Khaleel Ahmed – Rs 3 crore
Mohammed Nabi – Rs 1 crore
Sandeep Sharma – Rs 3 crore
Sachin Baby – Rs 20 lakh
Billy Stanlake – Rs 50 lakh
Tanmay Agarwal – Rs 20 lakh
Chris Jordan – Rs 1 crore
Shreevats Goswami – Rs 1 crore
Bipul Sharma – Rs 20 lakh
Mehdi Hasan – Rs 20 Lakh
