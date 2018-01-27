IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders complete squad

Kolkata Knight Riders can use RTM for capped and uncapped players. Kolkata Knight Riders can use RTM for capped and uncapped players.

With the IPL auctions 2018 set to begin from Saturday, the big question surrounding Kolkata Knight Riders is that whether they will use their Right-to-Match option for the former skipper Gautam Gambhir. The left-handed batsman was released earlier this year as the side decided to retain foreign talent- West Indies allrounder Andre Russell and spinner Sunil Narine, releasing the likes of Gambhir, Yusuf Pathan and Manish Pandey. The side can still use RTM options on capped and uncapped Indian players and it will be interesting to see who they decided to bring back to the squad. In the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav, who have been in good form in recent months, can be retained by the franchise this year. With KKR not having the option to use RTM for foreign players, the franchise might have to bid higher to bring some overseas talent in the squad.

Kolkata Knight Riders complete squad:

Andre Russell (Retained)

Sunil Narine (Retained)

Mitchell Starc – Rs 9.4 crore (injured, out of IPL)

Chris Lynn – Rs 9.6 crore

Dinesh Karthik – Rs 7.4 crore

Robin Uthappa – Rs 6.4 crore (Retained via RTM)

Piyush Chawla – Rs 4.2 crore (Retained via RTM)

Kuldeep Yadav – Rs 4.8 crore (Retained via RTM)

Shubman Gill – Rs 1.8 crore

Ishank Jaggi – Rs 20 lakh

Kamlesh Nagarkoti – Rs 3.2 crore

Nitish Rana – Rs 3.4 crore

Vinay Kumar – Rs 1 crore

Apoorv Wankhade – Rs 20 lakh

Rinku Singh – Rs 80 lakh

Shivam Mavi – Rs 3 crore

Cameron Delport – Rs 30 lakh

Mitchell Johnson – Rs 2 crore

Javon Searless – Rs 30 Lakh

