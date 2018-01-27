IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders complete squad

With the IPL auctions 2018 set to begin from Saturday, the big question surrounding Kolkata Knight Riders is that whether they will use their Right-to-Match option for the former skipper Gautam Gambhir. The left-handed batsman was released earlier this year as the side decided to retain foreign talent- West Indies allrounder Andre Russell and spinner Sunil Narine, releasing the likes of Gambhir, Yusuf Pathan and Manish Pandey. The side can still use RTM options on capped and uncapped Indian players and it will be interesting to see who they decided to bring back to the squad. In the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav, who have been in good form in recent months, can be retained by the franchise this year. With KKR not having the option to use RTM for foreign players, the franchise might have to bid higher to bring some overseas talent in the squad.
Kolkata Knight Riders complete squad:
Andre Russell (Retained)
Sunil Narine (Retained)
Mitchell Starc – Rs 9.4 crore (injured, out of IPL)
Chris Lynn – Rs 9.6 crore
Dinesh Karthik – Rs 7.4 crore
Robin Uthappa – Rs 6.4 crore (Retained via RTM)
Piyush Chawla – Rs 4.2 crore (Retained via RTM)
Kuldeep Yadav – Rs 4.8 crore (Retained via RTM)
Shubman Gill – Rs 1.8 crore
Ishank Jaggi – Rs 20 lakh
Kamlesh Nagarkoti – Rs 3.2 crore
Nitish Rana – Rs 3.4 crore
Vinay Kumar – Rs 1 crore
Apoorv Wankhade – Rs 20 lakh
Rinku Singh – Rs 80 lakh
Shivam Mavi – Rs 3 crore
Cameron Delport – Rs 30 lakh
Mitchell Johnson – Rs 2 crore
Javon Searless – Rs 30 Lakh
