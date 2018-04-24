IPL 2019 to be held between March 29 and May 19

IPL 2019 will begin from March 29. (Source: BCCI) IPL 2019 will begin from March 29. (Source: BCCI)

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League will be held between March 29 and May 19. A BCCI official while talking to PTI said, “The 2019 IPL will be played between March 29 and May 19. But we need to maintain a 15-day gap and World Cup starts on May 30. Therefore as per a 15-day gap, we could have only played on June 5. Earlier, we were scheduled to start on June 2 but we couldn’t have played on that day.”

Presently, the Mumbai Indians are defending their title that they won in 2017 edition after beating Rising Pune Supergiant in the final. The 11th edition of the IPL kicked off on April 7 at Wankhede Stadium between MI and Chennai Super Kings while the final will take place on May 27 at Wankhede.

India are scheduled to begin the ICC World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa on June 5 while they will face arch-rivals Pakistan on June 16 at Old Trafford. “South Africa are our first opponents. The CEC agreed and the matter has been referred to the ICC board,” he said.

India and Pakistan last met in World Cup match back in 2015 where India emerged victorious while they last played against each other in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. Pakistan defeated India in this encounter to lift the Champions Trophy for the first time.

Interestingly, India have never lost to Pakistan in a World Cup match. The two teams have faced each other in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011 and 2015. The two teams last played at Old Trafford in a World Cup match in 1999 edition where the Men in Blue defeated Pakistan by 47 runs. Pakistan later ended their campaign as runners-up after losing to Australia in the final.

