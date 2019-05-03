IPL 2019, MI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in thrilling Super-Over finish

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League here Thursday. Opting to bat, Mumbai Indians scored 162 for five in the allotted 20 overs, and then, saw SRH end their innings at the same score. Needing nine runs to win in the Super Over, MI knocked them off in three balls.

Toss:

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss at Wankhede and decides to bat first. Mumbai remain unchanged. Sunrisers Hyderabad made two changes. Martin Guptill came in for David Warner. Meanwhile, seamer Basil Thampi comes in place of Sandeep Sharma.

First innings:

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers dished out a clinical performance to restrict Mumbai Indians to 162 for five. The Sunrisers need a win to stay in the hunt and their bowlers, led by pacer Khaleel Ahmed (3-42), pegged Mumbai back after Rohit Sharma decided to bat first wrong. He was ably supported by Afghan spin duo of Rashid Khan (0-21), Mohammed Nabi (1-24) and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (1-29), while Basil Thampi (0-40) had an off day.

For Mumbai, only South African Quinton De Kock hit a hard-fought unbeaten 69 off 58 balls and waged a lone battle. A late cameo from Krunal Pandya (9 not out off 3 balls) ensured Mumbai at least crossed the 160-run mark. De Kock, who hammered 6 fours and 2 sixes in his 58 ball-knock on a difficult Wankhede track, lacked support from the other end.

Second innings:

Manish Pandey played spoilsport for Mumbai Indians’ superior bowling effort as he managed to equalise the total to stretch the match to Super Over. The right-handed batsman smashed 71 runs in 47 balls as SRH reached 162/6 in 20 overs. His innings included a final ball six off Hardik Pandya, when SRH needed a six to tie.

Krunal Pandya was excellent with the ball, picking up two crucial wickets of Kane Williamson and Vijay Shankar. He just gave away 22 runs in his four overs, and kept his side in the match. In the end, it took something special from Pandey to almost save the match for his side.

Super Over:

In the Super Over, Jasprit Bumrah shined with the ball as he managed to outfox SRH batsmen. While Manish Pandey was run out on the first ball, while trying to steal a single, Bumrah cleaned up Mohammad Nabi in the fourth ball to set his side a target of 9 in the Super Over.

MI needed just three balls to chase down the total, with Hardik Pandya hammering Rashid Khan for a six in the first ball of the Super Over.

Gamechanger:

The gamechanger of the match was Manish Pandey. The high-pressured contest between the two teams turned into a thrilling spectacle after Manish Pandey smashed a final-ball six to take the match to Super Over. But unfortunately, for his side, it was not enough to take them to a win.

Pandey remained unbeaten on 71 in 47 balls, as SRH levelled the score in 20 overs.

Captains speak:

Kane Williamson: I have experience of few Super Overs and that time too, I finished on the wrong side. It was a fantastic effort by Manish and Nabi to get us so close. The first half was very good for us, our bowlers did a brilliant job. We just couldn’t get over the line. We were waiting to see how many runs we will be able to get in the Super Over. When it was eight, we decided to go with Rashid. He is world-class in everything he does so we thought he is our man. Manish has got a great rhythm to his game now. It is a shame for us that we ended up on the wrong side today. We have one game left and it is important that we approach that in a similar way.

Rohit Sharma: Feels good knowing that we are amongst the top four now. Not easy to come through the ranks and we have played some consistent cricket throughout and we have the results for it. We wanted to put runs on the board, the pitch played good for all 40 overs and runs on the board is crucial and I knew that we didn’t get the score we wanted but we knew if we get early wickets we can put the pressure on their middle order

Rohit Sharma:

Scorecard: Mumbai Indians (de Kock 69, Sharma 24; K Ahmed 3/42); Sunrisers Hyderabad (Pandey 71; Nabi 31; K Pandya 2/22)

(With PTI inputs)