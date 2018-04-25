IPL 2019 may be partly shifted to UAE due to general elections

IPL 2019 will begin from March 29. (Source: BCCI) IPL 2019 will begin from March 29. (Source: BCCI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to shift a part of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) to United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the general elections next year.

“Due to the Lok Sabha elections, the IPL next year may take place in the UAE,” a BCCI official told IANS on condition of anonymity.

“There could be a possibility of a part of the IPL being shifted like last time. It will depend on the general election dates,” the official added.

The is not the first time that the IPL matches are being shifted out of India. The first two weeks of the 2014 IPL was also played in the UAE, after the BCCI was forced to shift the cash-rich Twenty20 tournament outside the country because of the Lok Sabha elections in April-May. In 2009, the second edition of the IPL was hosted by South Africa.

