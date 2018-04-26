IPL 2019 could result in being shifted to UAE due to polls

IPL 2019 will begin from March 29. (Source: BCCI) IPL 2019 will begin from March 29. (Source: BCCI)

The next season of the IPL could be partly shifted to the UAE due to the general elections next year. It is learnt that an informal discussion in this regard had happened between the BCCI and the Emirates Cricket Board, on the sidelines of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting earlier this month. The meeting had also formally approved Asia Cup’s switch this year from India to the UAE because of Pakistan’s presence. “Due to the Lok Sabha polls, a segment of the IPL next year could take place in the UAE. South Africa is ruled out because of the time difference – three-and-a-half hours compared to the UAE’s one-and-a-half hours. It’s a little early though, and everything will depend on the election dates,” a BCCI official said. Twenty matches of the 2014 IPL, too, had been held in the UAE because of the general elections. The tournament, however, had started on April 16. The BCCI has advanced the next year’s IPL to ensure a 15-day lay-off ahead of the 2019 ICC World Cup.

The league would be played from March 29 to May 19. This paper has learnt that in 2014, the IPL had to pay $150,000 per match day (one match) to the Emirates Cricket Board for the fixtures in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. For a double header at those venues, $200,000 had been charged. For the matches in Dubai, amount paid per match for one game was $175,000, and $225,000 for a double header there. Each practice session had cost the League between $5,000 and $7,500 per day.

Dhawan, Mandhana for Arjuna

Meanwhile, the BCCI acting secretary, Amitabh Choudhary, said that the cricket board has recommended Shikhar Dhawan and Smriti Mandhana’s names for the Arjuna Award. Dhawan had an excellent last season during which he scored 2,321 runs including six hundreds across formats. Mandhana’s 232 runs, including a century, in nine matches contributed to India’s march to the ICC Women’s World Cup final last year. Karthik, Pandya in World team

Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya will turn up for the ICC World XI that will play a T20 International against the West Indies at Lord’s on May 31. All proceeds from the game will go towards rebuilding and renovating five major venues in the Caribbean, as well as other community cricket facilities that were damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

BCCI keeps options open on RTI

New Delhi: The BCCI is keeping all options open after the Law Commission last week recommended the powerful cricket body be brought under the RTI ambit. It, however, doesn’t see team selection coming under its purview. Law Commission had said that the BCCI should be brought under the RTI Act, noting that it falls under the definition of a public authority which has received substantial financing from the government.

Though the recommendations of the Law Commission are not binding on the government, the cash-rich board is waiting to see its stance on the subject.

“BCCI is waiting for the law commission report to be sent to the government and keeping all options open. The BCCI will have to come under RTI if mandated. The BCCI is all for transparency and if that means coming under RTI, it will be considered,” said a senior BCCI official on the condition of anonymity. “However, selection committee and a couple of other things cannot be mandated in it. Technical and finance committee could be part of RTI,” the official added. The matter was also discussed by the Committee of Administrators (CoA), Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji, here today. BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, too, was part of the meeting. In July 2016, the Supreme Court had asked the Law Commission to recommend whether the cricket board can be brought under the RTI.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App