IPL 2018 Women’s T20: After narrowly escaping Manchester terror attack, Danni Wyatt creates happy memories

The number on Danni Wyatt’s (R) jersey was a mark of respect to the 22 people who died in last year’s horrific terror attack at the Manchester Arena. (BCCI Photo) The number on Danni Wyatt’s (R) jersey was a mark of respect to the 22 people who died in last year’s horrific terror attack at the Manchester Arena. (BCCI Photo)

ON TUESDAY, England opener Danni Wyatt donned the No.22 jersey for the Women’s T20 Challenge. It was a mark of respect to the 22 people who died in last year’s terror attack at the Manchester Arena. It wasn’t, however, just a show of solidarity towards the unfortunate few who lost their lives to the events that took place following the Ariana Grande concert exactly a year ago. Wyatt was, in fact, among those attending the event and was lucky to escape the suicide bombing, only because she decided to leave “one song before the end”.

“I was at the concert with my friends and we luckily left one song before the end. We missed the terrible events that happened. We were just getting into the taxi when it went off. It wasn’t very nice. I’ve been thinking about it the last few days and that’s why I had No.22 on the back of my shirt for today’s game,” she tells The Indian Express following the women’s T20 exhibition match at the Wankhede Stadium.

Wyatt had been among the 14,200 in attendance at the Manchester Arena on May 22 last year. Earlier that day, she’d been named in the squad for the Women’s World Cup that England would eventually go on to win. And she recalls having heard an explosion without realising what it exactly was while getting into the taxi to return home.

“I didn’t realise it till my phone was going crazy with all my friends and family asking me if I was alright. I couldn’t make much sense. I didn’t realise it till 20 minutes later when I got home. It wasn’t nice,” the 27-year-old, who’s played 56 ODIs and 78 T20Is for England, says.

The Manchester Arena incident was the worst attack to hit England since the 2005 underground bombings and shook the entire nation with hundreds left seriously injured in addition to the casualties. Wyatt recalls how her city carried an “eerie and sad” feel a day later.

“It sunk in probably the next morning when I woke up, and I went to get coffee and the whole town was so quiet and very eerie and sad. I didn’t know any of the 22 people who died. I was upset for a couple of weeks after that. It was such a shame,” she says.

On Tuesday, hundreds gathered at the Cathedral Gardens in Manchester to mark the first anniversary of the terror attack and watch the memorial service attended by Prime Minister Theresa May and Prince William. Meanwhile, Wyatt was in Mumbai for the first-ever IPL-style women’s T20 match, which saw a number of foreign stars including herself playing alongside India’s best talent. The match, in many ways, is being looked at as a precursor for a potential women’s IPL.

“I didn’t think about it (the Manchester attack) much today. I had a big game today to take my mind off it. It was a fun day today and I enjoyed playing with and against the best players in the world. Hopefully, this could be the start of something good,” she adds. “It was absolutely outstanding. Thanks to the BCCI and IPL to organise this event in such a short amount of time. It was a really tight finish in the end and that would have been exciting for the crowd. The overseas players really enjoyed it.”

Wyatt is no stranger to Indian cricket fans. She’d made many sports page headlines around the country four years ago with a ‘marriage proposal’ to Virat Kohli on Twitter. She would later reveal to have received a bat from the Indian captain as a gift. England’s first-ever T20I centurion scored her second ton at the Brabourne Stadium earlier this year, which she dedicated to her father Steve, who was watching from the stands. And the senior Wyatt was at the Wankhede on Tuesday, watching his daughter be part of a historic event, exactly a year to the day she’d narrowly escaped a dreadful tragedy.

Brief Scores: Trailblazers 129/6 in 20 overs (Suzie Bates 32, Jemimah Rodrigues 25, Megan Schutt 2/18) lost to Supernovas 130/7 in 20 overs (Danni Wyatt 24, Mithali Raj 22, Suzie Bates 2/16) by 3 wickets

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App