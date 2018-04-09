IPL 2018: When King Kohli met King Khan at Eden Gardens, see pics

Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan hugged each other after KKR beat RCB at Eden Gardens. (Source: Screenshot/Instagram) Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan hugged each other after KKR beat RCB at Eden Gardens. (Source: Screenshot/Instagram)

Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a perfect start to Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 with a thumping win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday. While RCB skipper Virat Kohli tasted defeat in his first match of the 11th season, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik got off the mark with a victory. Thousands of fans thronged to the stadium to support the purple brigade and to their delight also present inside the stadium was Bollywood Superstar and KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh, who is known to support the Knights by travelling with them in various grounds across the country, cheered for the Knight Riders from the stands. His mere presence was enough to lift the mood inside the Edens, which also witnessed huge cheers for Virat Kohli when he came out to bat. At one point it even seemed like Eden Gardens was divided into two parts- one half cheering for KKR, the other for Virat Kohli. However, once the game was over, King Kohli and King Khan were seen hugging each other on the field, giving fans yet another memory to carry back home.

Towards the end of last year, Virat Kohli had dislodged Shah Rukh Khan as the most valuable celebrity brand. Shah Rukh, who held the title since 2014, saw Kohli leapfrog him with a celebrity value of $143 million.

On Sunday both the stars enjoyed themselves after the match was over and were also seen having a conversation. The duo have always enjoyed a strong friendship. Shah Rukh was also present at Virat Kohli’s wedding reception in Mumbai where the Indian skipper got married to actress Anushka Sharma.

