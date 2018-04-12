IPL 2018: We were ready for a six-over game and that helped us beat Delhi Daredevils, says Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat picked up the importnant wicket of Rishabh Pant. (Source: Rajasthan Royals) Jaydev Unadkat picked up the importnant wicket of Rishabh Pant. (Source: Rajasthan Royals)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) return to the Sawai Mansingh stadium after a span of more than two years was a joyous occasion after beating Delhi Daredevils (DD) by 10 runs (DLS method). Batting first Rajasthan scored 153/5 in 17.5 overs before rain interrupted play and forced DD to chase 71 in six overs. In a truncated chase the advantage was always going to be with the good bowling team and the Royals used it to register their ninth consecutive win at home. Left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat revealed that the Royals were mentally prepared for the shoterned game and hence were able to come up trumps on Wednesday.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, he said, “We found at about 11.45 pm that it will be a six-over game. Rains were coming on and off and the situation was tricky. The discussion in the dressing room was that we have to be ready. So being ready helped us when we went out to the field.”

“In a shortened game, batting side has the advantage. They have 10 wickets in hand and they have all the freedom to hit shots. For bowlers, it is crucial that they take it one at a time. The same thing was going through my mind. Happy that we executed it,” he added.

Unadkat was particularly successful against Australian hard-hitting batsman Glenn Maxwell and the 26-year-old revealed that he was trying to play with Maxwell’s mind. “That was the plan but then it became a bit predictable. First, three balls were good but didn’t bowl well in the next three balls. But it was important to back myself,” Unadkat said.

On RR making a winning return to their fortress, “The win at home was much-needed for us and the fans. Rajasthan is making a comeback after two years and it was important for us to prove a point- not just for ourselves but for everyone who is backing us. Hopefully, this win gives us the much-needed momentum and we will take it forward in the coming games.”

