IPL 2018: Knew Mayank Markande was special when we saw him first at our camp, reveals Mahela Jayawardene

Mayank Markande returned with figures of 3/23 from four overs on his IPL debut. (Source: BCCI/IPL) Mayank Markande returned with figures of 3/23 from four overs on his IPL debut. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

Over the years the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been known to offer a platform for exciting new talent to emerge. From a virtual nobody to an overnight sensation are what IPL stories are all about. While Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spoiled the party for Mumbai Indians (MI) by beating them on Saturday, it also threw up a certain Mayank Markande in the mix. Markande bowled an exceptional spell of leg-spin to return with figures of 3/23 from four overs, leaving Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene highly impressed and satisfied.

Reflecting on the youngster’s performance, Jayawardene said, “I thought he bowled brilliantly, we backed him when we saw him first at our camp. We knew that he was special. He came for two trial games for us, both him and (Rahul) Chahar. We backed our youngsters. We knew that this is the year we had to do that. The stadium was packed against CSK and he bowled well, I am pleased for him.”

Markande, who hails from Punjab, had impressed the MI camp on his trials and was bought at the auctions for a base price of Rs 20 lakhs. Speaking about the 20-year-old’s skills, the Sri Lankan said, “I think it is the accuracy. He is quite accurate and probably a bit different to a normal leg-spinner as well. The way he delivers the ball, the control he has with his variations.”

“And he is very confident for a guy who has not played much T20 cricket. His attitude is great and we want to back those guys, give them an opportunity and see what happens,” Jayawardene concluded by saying.

