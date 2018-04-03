IPL 2018: Washington Sundar gives us more options in Powerplay, says Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal assessed that Chinnaswamy pitch this time is flatter compared to last season. (Source: PTI) Chahal assessed that Chinnaswamy pitch this time is flatter compared to last season. (Source: PTI)

Washington Sundar’s presence in the Royal Challengers Bangalore fold will give skipper Virat Kohli more options during Powerplay and middle overs, feels star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Washington-Chahal forged a lethal combination during India’s Nidahas T20 Tri-Series triumph in Sri Lanka last month.

“In Sri Lanka, Washington bowled in the Powerplay overs and I was bowling in the middle overs. In previous IPL seasons, I used to bowl in the Powerplays and was left only with two overs (during later stages). Now we have options. One can bowl in power play and can chip more in middle overs,” Chahal said at media conference.

Wrist spinners are doing well but are always under the pump with a chance of going for a lot of runs at times. But the wiry leg-break bowler believes that a comeback is possible if one has a big heart.

“In this format, you are sure to get hit. For instance, in Nidahas Trophy, I was hit by Sri Lankans for 27 runs in two overs. I just told myself, you need to forget the past and make a strong comeback to pick wickets after being smashed,” he said.

Bowling at the Chinnaswamy is baptism by fire and that has made him a more fearless competitor.

“When you play for India, you get more confidence because of bowling at Chinnaswamy. A spinner is always worried about short boundaries, but having bowled here, I don’t fear bowling anywhere,” he said.

The extremely short side boundaries of Chinnaswamy tests the mettle of best of slow bowlers.

“I have been a successful bowler at the Chinnaswamy for the past four years despite its short boundaries.”

Chahal assessed that Chinnaswamy pitch this time is flatter compared to last season.

“Compared to last year, the strips at the Chinnaswamy are different. It looks much better. One can expect a couple of 200-plus totals. In fact, I prefer flat wickets, for it gives our batsmen a chance to post big totals,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App