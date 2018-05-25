IPL 2018: Want to win trophy for MS Dhoni, says Suresh Raina

Chennai Super Kings have reached the final of IPL 2018. Chennai Super Kings have reached the final of IPL 2018.

Chennai Super Kings, who returned to IPL after a hiatus of two years, have booked a spot in the final after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first Qualifying match by 2 wickets. Much credit for the team’s success has been given to the skipper MS Dhoni, who has displayed a tremendous form with the bat, and has fired coming late down in the innings, to give his side some big wins. Now with the final just a couple of days away, CSK batsman Suresh Raina said that he wants to win the trophy for Dhoni.

“He got quite emotional (when the team reached the final this time). He cares so much for Chennai; we all do. He has been amazing for CSK since 2008 and is one of the nicest guys around. So this time, we want to win the IPL for Dhoni,” the left-handed batsman was quoted as saying by CSK official website.

The 31-year old further went on to add that he has confidence that his team can the IPL for Dhoni. “He gets criticized so often and every time (he) answers his critics back through his performance. Sometimes you need to see it from an emotional side as well. We definitely have a team which can win it for MS this time. You need to do something (special) everytime he turns up and that is the reason we want to win the IPL for Dhoni,” he said.

He further went on to praise experienced Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu who have been in supreme touch throughout the season. “I remember reading somewhere after the auction that Chennai team is a bunch of old guys. But it is all about experience and how well you use it. Our unit is very confident right now. This season we batted as a group. Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu gave us good starts and then myself, followed by MS have been doing well. So if you see our team is so experienced and has so many match winners in it. We haven’t won the title since 2011 so I really want to do it this time,” the batsman said.

Chennai Super Kings will face the winner of the second qualifying match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final on Sunday.

