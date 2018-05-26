IPL 2018: Want to dedicate my Man of the Match award to people who lost their lives in Jalalabad blast, says Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan picked three wickets against KKR. (Source: BCCI) Rashid Khan picked three wickets against KKR. (Source: BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad rode on Rashid Khan’s all-round heroics to book a final place in the IPL 2018 as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs in Kolkata on Friday.

Reflecting on his outstanding effort the 19-year-old leg-spinner said, “It was much needed for me, just tried my best to give 100% in bowling, batting and fielding. Full focus was to believe in my skills. Much happy with the batting today which was needed at the end. Started my career as a batsman, and I have the belief. Just try my best to look into the length and play according to the length. Focus was to play straight, that’s what the coaches said. So where the slower ball or anything, played straight and got runs. Can’t have excuses in fielding department. Just try to give my best. Working hard on that and it’s good so far. Want to dedicate my award to those people who lost their lives in a blast back home.”

Meanwhile, Surisers skipper Kane Williamson expressed satisfaction over his teams performance and said, “It was a great fighting effort from the lads, game ebbed and flowed. Kolkata are an outstanding side. Game could have gone either way. Credit to the way the boys finished off the first innings to get a competitive total. Game was slipping away a bit at the start, but we knew if we held firm, we could squeeze back in the middle.”

Applauding Rashid Khan for his game-changing ability, Williamson said, “He was brilliant but he’s got another game, so we’re going to keep him wrapped up. He’s had a great season for us. Important we move on and focus on the final. As a team we fight to the very last ball and we showed that again today. Someone like Rashid is the perfect example. Outstanding talent, but he has a great attitude. Real team effort.”

