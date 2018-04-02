Virendra Sehwag set to open the innings for KXIP for IPL 2018

KXIP franchise posted that the right-hander will come out to bat against Delhi Daredevils on Sunday. (Source: Express Archive) KXIP franchise posted that the right-hander will come out to bat against Delhi Daredevils on Sunday. (Source: Express Archive)

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is known for his hilarious social media posts but this time he took it to the next level. Sehwag who is Kings XI Punjab’s mentor franchise played a prank on Sunday with fans when the official website posted that the right-hand batsman will come out of retirement and take the crease against Delhi Daredevils on April 8.

“Sehwag will come out of retirement and will open the innings in the absence of Aaron Finch. The decision, which was taken at the team preparatory camp in Mohali after a long deliberation by captain Ravichandran Ashwin, coach Brad Hodge, Director of Cricket Operations Virender Sehwag himself and the team management,” said the official website KXIP.

BREAKING NEWS:

You’re in for a real treat. @virendersehwag will take the field in Vivo @IPL once again, replacing @AaronFinch5 for the season opener. It’s deja vu all over again 😍#LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #KXIP #VIVOIPL http://t.co/0fKHF24Tuv — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) 1 April 2018

Later, Sehwag took to social media and posted a video message for his fans that confirmed that he wasn’t making a return and it was an April Fool prank.

Sehwag has been an explosive batsman for both the franchises that he has been a part of. He initially played for Delhi Daredevils and then made a shift to KXIP. The aggressive batsman hammered his best individual score (122 off 58) while playing for KXIP in 2014 edition. In 2016, Sehwag took up a new and different role with the Punjab franchise where he was appointed as the mentor.

KXIP will begin IPL 2018 campaign against Delhi on Sunday. R Ashwin was earlier appointed as the new skipper of the franchise while Yuvraj Singh has made a comeback to KXIP dug out. West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has also been drafted in the squad after he was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

