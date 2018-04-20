Virender Sehwag has saved IPL by picking me, says Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle smashed an unbeaten 103 of just 63 deliveries. (Source: IPL) Chris Gayle smashed an unbeaten 103 of just 63 deliveries. (Source: IPL)

From being unsold in the first round of auctions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to smashing the first hundred of IPL season 11, Chris Gayle has once again proved his detractors that age is just a number. Smashing an unbeaten 103 of just 63 deliveries on Thursday, Gayle’s pyrotechnics helped Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 15 runs. His 6th IPL hundred also helped Punjab register their third victory of the tournament while SRH succumbed to their first loss. For his fabulous knock, Gayle was deservedly awarded as the player of the match. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Gayle reminded the cricketing fraternity of his greatness and said that by picking him in the playing 11, head coach Virender Sehwag had saved the IPL.

“I’m always determined. I always give it my all for whatever franchise I represent. I’m a 100 percent. Like I said, it’s a new franchise. A lot of people might say that Chris has a lot to prove – he didn’t get selected or wasn’t picked early in the auction. I think Virender Sehwag has saved IPL by picking me. This is a brilliant start. Viru said in an interview that if Chris Gayle can win us two games, we have got our money’s worth. I’d like to have another word with Viru and see what happens from thereon,” the 38-year-old said.

Expressing satisfaction over the triumph, the big West Indian said, “Overall, happy with the win and now (time to) move on to Kolkata. It all depends on the mood and conditions are also tricky as well. Playing so many years in India, I know what the conditions are like. I am glad to get a hundred today. This is the final home game in Mohali, and I’m going to miss this wicket. I’m not really here to prove it to anyone.”

“I’ve done it all before. Been there, done that. Just here to put some respect on the name. Tomorrow’s my daughter’s birthday, so going to spend some time with her and enjoy this win,” he concluded by saying.

