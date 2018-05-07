IPL 2018: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel feast at Mohammed Siraj’s house; watch video

Virat Kohli and other members of RCB at Mohammed Siraj’s place in Hyderabad. (Source: Instagram) Virat Kohli and other members of RCB at Mohammed Siraj’s place in Hyderabad. (Source: Instagram)

With the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad in Hyderabad to face Sunrisers on Monday in Match 39 of the Indian Premier League, it presented an opportunity for the team to enjoy local food in a city known for its incredible food. And what better to have the same at a local’s house in the city? That is exactly what happened with Mohammed Siraj playing host to his fellow RCB teammates amid sumptuous biryani and Hyderabadi delicacies. In the inside pictures and clips shared by some of the players on social media, team skipper Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel were among those who made the trip.

In typical Hyderabadi style, some players squatted on the floor – including Kohli – while some sat down on the sofa at the seamer’s residence in Towli Choki. In a closely guarded visit, the players spent nearly two hours before Kohli returned to his hotel, says local media reports.

Siraj had been acquired by the franchise for a sum of Rs 1 crore and had praised Kohli before the season began. “This year I’m lucky to play under Kohli. It is a big moment for me,’’ he had said. Siraj has had a less than fruitful season thus far with just five wickets in the bag with the team doing no better. In the nine games played by the franchise, they’ve won just three and lost six to stand sixth in the IPL table.

Son of an autorickshaw driver, Siraj and his family used to live in a small two-room house in the narrow lanes of Khaja Nagar in Banjara Hills before moving in to a new house in Towli Chowki last year. “I’m very happy that I could give some good comfort of life for my parents (Mohammad Ghouse and Shabana Begum),’’ said Siraj.

