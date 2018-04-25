IPL 2018: Virat Kohli becomes third Indian to captain 100 T20 matches

Virat Kohli is leading RCB against CSK on Wednesday. (Source: IPL) Virat Kohli is leading RCB against CSK on Wednesday. (Source: IPL)

Virat Kohli became the eighth player overall and the third Indian captain after MS Dhoni (244) and Gautam Gambhir (170) to complete 100 matches as a captain in T20 cricket on Wednesday. This was after he led the Royal Challengers Bangalore side on the field against Chennai Super Kings in match 24 of the Indian Premier League at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. However, Kohli will hope that he celebrates this milestone with a much-needed win for RCB as they are currently languishing in the bottom half of the table with two wins from five matches. What augurs well for Kohli and his red army is the result of the previous match where they achieved a resounding victory over Delhi Daredevils.

Acknowledging the need to focus on one game at a time, Kohli said, ” We just need to focus on one game at a time. CSK have played some good cricket. Two teams play well and stay at the top and four others are fighting for two spots. We are in the group of four. We need to keep playing the kind of cricket we played in the last game.”

Virat Kohli is RCB’s highest run-getter in season 11 of the IPL and against CSK he will also have the chance of eclipsing Suresh Raina as the highest run scorer in IPL, whom he trails by 9 runs.

