IPL 2018: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma watch Avengers Infinity War in Bangalore; watch video

After the disappointing 6-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli had a day on his hand, before he was scheduled to face Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. On Monday, Kohli was spotted at Orion Mall in the city with wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, coming out of the theatres after watching the latest addition from Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Infinity War. The couple reportedly enjoyed the film with their entourage, just a day before Sharma celebrated her 30th birthday.

In a post on Tuesday morning, the 29-year old cricketer also gave birthday wishes to Anushka in a post on social media and shared an image of the happy couple celebrating the birthday together.

In the birthday wishes to Anushka, Kohli wrote, “Happy B’day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you”

Happy B’day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you ♥️ pic.twitter.com/WTepj5e4pe — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 1 May 2018

Kohli’s RCB will take on Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at Chinnaswamy Stadium in an all-important fixture to push for the playoff places after starting off miserably. With just two wins in the bag so far, RCB are currently placed at second from bottom with Mumbai Indians just a place above them. The victory is crucial for both the teams to boost their chances of making it through the playoffs, and the team which loses the match, will find it harder to survive in the tournament.

