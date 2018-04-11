IPL 2018: Vinay Kumar justifies his performance against CSK with ‘it’s just a game, chill’

Vinay Kumar gave away 35 runs in 1.5 overs against CSK on Tuesday. (Source: BCCI/IPL) Vinay Kumar gave away 35 runs in 1.5 overs against CSK on Tuesday. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

Vinay Kumar failed to defend 17 runs of the final over during the 5th IPL match as Chennai Super Kings registered a thrilling victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders in Chepauk on Wednesday. The veteran seamer’s failure to defend the total drew widespread criticism on social media and has drawn the ire of fans and supporters of the purple brigade at large. On Thursday afternoon Kumar took to Twitter and answered his detractors by reminding them of his credentials and how he had ‘defended 9 runs against RCB and 10 runs against Mumbai Indians’.

Hey guys take it easy, it’s just a game. Where were you all when I defended 9 runs against RCB and 10 runs against Mumbai Indians!! Sometimes things do go wrong so CHILL….” Kumar wrote on Twitter.

The match between KKR and CSK seemed in the balance with 17 runs required in the last over. However, Kumar’s first delivery was a full toss above the waist-height and was declared as a no ball. To add insult to injury it went for a six and the from thereon the result was a foregone conclusion. So far Vinay Kumar has bowled 3.5 overs and given away an astronomical 65 runs and his performances haven’t gone well with the fans who have been trolling him since last night.

Hey guys take it easy, it’s just a game. Where were you all when I defended 9 runs against RCB and 10 runs against Mumbai Indians!! Sometimes things do go wrong so CHILL…. — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) 11 April 2018

Earlier, KKR won the toss and elected to bat first. Powered by Andre Russell’s unbeaten 88 KKR posted a competitive 202. However, Sam Billing’s 56 and a late surge by Dwayne Bravo helped CSK win by five wickets.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd