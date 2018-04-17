IPL 2018: From bit of vitriol to a bit of love, Twitterati reacts

Vinay Kumar didn’t succeed in defending 17 runs in the last over against Chennai Super Kings. (Source: BCCI) Vinay Kumar didn’t succeed in defending 17 runs in the last over against Chennai Super Kings. (Source: BCCI)

From Vinay Kumar’s desperate defence against trolls and Faf Du Plessis getting the ‘boot’ to Harbhajan’s linguistic dalliances and Dean Jones’s PSL fixation, Sriram Veera gives a twitter wrap of IPL’s first week.

Vinay Tweets, Deletes

Vinay Kumar found out what it feels to be like Chetan Sharma, for once. He didn’t succeed in defending 17 runs in the last over against Chennai Super Kings but little did he realise the vitriol waiting for him when he flicked open the twitter app later. cricket fans showered him with abuses and relentless digs, and he, or his handlers, decided to tweet out. “Hey guys take it easy, it’s just a game. Where were you all when I defended 9 runs against RCB and 10 runs against Mumbai Indians!! Sometimes things do go wrong so CHILLL ….” tweeted the KKR bowler. Perfectly sensible tweet you would think, but more venom was unleashed by the twitterati. Nothing that could be printed here.

Luckily, for him, Irfan Pathan came to his rescue: “Absolutely, it’s a game of cricket. Wish u all the luck for future buddy” Vinay tweeted his gratitude for Irfan’s intervention but in due course – you couldn’t blame him — he deleted his first tweet. And this was just an IPL game. Thankfully, Chetan Sharma didn’t have to face an angry social media in his time.

Faf Goes Top-Less

After all, he came out without a shirt to ease out the tension in the infamous stairwell episode, when David Warner was being held back from causing bodily harm to Quinton de Kock. It turns out, that’s his style. In a video posted by Harbhajan Singh, Faf is seen, tattoos and all, indulging in some braai barbeque. Harbhajan seemed impressed enough to say that, “I am exchanging bodies with him.” Perhaps, Faf should have come out shirt-less when he wandered around the boundary line in the match held at Chepauk when protestors on the Cauvery issue, which later forced all CSK matches to be shifted out of Chennai, threw a shoe at him. It wasn’t quite a Cinderella moment, but Faf won hearts with his response: He picked up the shoe, screwed up his nose at the stink, and the twitter world fell in love with him.

Kya Rey, Setting Aaa?

Having moved away from Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, Harbhajan isn’t waiting and watching to win the hearts of Tamil makkal. He has decided to post tweets in Tamil, and on April 14, on Tamil New year’s day, even posted a video where he says the wishes in the Tamil language. The entire Chennai team seems high on Tamil, and Rajinikanth for that matter. In a promotional video, they are seen doing a mash-up of Rajini’s new movie: Kaala, with who else, but “thalai” Dhoni, easily the best in front of the camera among cricketers, mouthing “kya rey, Setting aaa?” Pity that Rajini’s biggest cricketing dubsmash star, R Ashwin, isn’t playing for Chennai this time.

Dean In Twitter Trouble

Good man, Jones. He has been busy gallivanting the world as a pundit and coach – of late, he has been associated with PSL, Pakistan’s t20 league. But his PSL association hasn’t gone all that well with some Indian fans. “Is Dean Jones here for IPL commentary or PSL promotions. Keeps mentioning it at every half a chance he gets… Send him off,” tweeted PP. As ever, though, Jones had the last word with this: “Nasser [Hussain] asked me… I didn’t say a word”. Be that as may, that twitter thread degenerated into the usual Indo-Pak bashing among fans. All too boring, all too dull.

Another interesting thing though has emerged from Jones’ world: He has lost his famous Red Book of cricket secrets that he keeps brandishing everywhere. Rashid Khan, that crafty bowler, couldn’t resist some banter on twitter: “Lots of secrets in that book”. It turns out, someone has not only stolen it – Jones thinks it’s a fellow cricket commentator — but has also created a new twitter handle for it (djonesredbook). If you find it, please don’t return it. It’s been eating too much footage. Sorry Jones!

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App