Saturday, April 21, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
IPL 2018: Twitterati in awe of ‘extraterrestrial’ AB De Villiers

AB De Villiers' fine knock of 90 propelled Royal Challengers Bangalore to a much-needed win in season 11 of the Indian Premier League.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: April 22, 2018 2:21:13 am
AB De Villiers scored an unbeaten 90. (Source: IPL)
AB De Villiers’ fine knock of 90 propelled Royal Challengers Bangalore to a much-needed win in season 11 of the Indian Premier League. Chasing a target of 175, it rained fours and sixes as De Villiers made merry on a surface which proved easy for batting once the dew set in. Not only does this triumph put RCB’s tottering campaign back on track but also signaled the return of De Villers who looked patchy so far. His innings drew widespread applause from the cricketing fraternity and skipper Virat Kohli described as the ‘best batsman in the world’. “AB just keeps taking the game away and that’s why there’s no doubt why he’s the best player in the world,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.
AB De Villiers’s sublime knock of 90 which came of just 39 balls left Twitterati in awe. Here are some of the best reactions-

Meanwhile, reflecting on his team’s loss, a dejected Gautam Gambhir said, “I thought AB took the game away from us, the way he batted. We were very much in the game after scoring 175. At one point getting to 150-155 looked difficult. It was a bit tacky in the first six overs. Shreyas was unbelievable, Pant was unbelievable too. Our spinners could have bowled better against AB in the first six overs. When the spinners were bowling the ball was gripping as the ball was new, the seam was new, one wicket there and it was our game. AB took on the spinners and got away with it.”

