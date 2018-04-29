Follow Us:
Sunday, April 29, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • IPL 2018: Twitterati hails SRH bowlers setting ‘very high standards in bowling’

IPL 2018: Twitterati hails SRH bowlers setting ‘very high standards in bowling’

Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off yet another incredible victory away from home after beating Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs in Jaipur on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk | Published: April 29, 2018 9:06:37 pm
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs.
Related News

Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off yet another incredible victory away from home after beating Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs in Jaipur on Sunday. Batting first on a two-paced wicket, the Sunrisers could only muster 151/7 in their stipulated 20 overs before the bowlers came to the party and restricted the Royals to 140/6. Incidentally, this was the third time in the past week that SRH have managed to defend such low totals and Twitterati simply could not stop gushing over their terrific bowling performance and their ability to defend targets with ridiculous ease. Here are some of the best reaction from the world of Twitter-

Meanwhile, reflecting on his team’s performance SRH skipper Kane Williamson said,”We had a good start. The surface was on the slow side, and there was not much bounce. I thought the way they bowled the short ball was pretty good, and it’s something we wanted to do in our bowling innings. It was nice to get that dismissal early. Yusuf’s wicket was lucky, but it was a good wicket at that stage because Stokes is a dangerous player. We didn’t get the 10-15 more on a challenging surface, but it was an improvement nevertheless. Twenty20 is unpredictable in nature and it’s nice to get a few wins on the board. Alex is world-class in this format. He made a very good contribution today.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
"Those who play, they play for the country and the medal belongs to all" 