IPL 2018: Twitterati hails SRH bowlers setting ‘very high standards in bowling’

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off yet another incredible victory away from home after beating Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs in Jaipur on Sunday. Batting first on a two-paced wicket, the Sunrisers could only muster 151/7 in their stipulated 20 overs before the bowlers came to the party and restricted the Royals to 140/6. Incidentally, this was the third time in the past week that SRH have managed to defend such low totals and Twitterati simply could not stop gushing over their terrific bowling performance and their ability to defend targets with ridiculous ease. Here are some of the best reaction from the world of Twitter-

SRH Bowlers setting very high standards in bowling. Simplicity of plans and clarity of thinking makes the execution flawless. Stacking up overs nicely to build pressure #SRHvRR #IPL2018 — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) 29 April 2018

Not Once, Not Twice but Thrice!!! The @SunRisers bowlers have been defending targets with ridiculous ease. When the fielding unit steps up to back and compliment the bowling front results tend to work your way. Brilliant!! #RRvSRH — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) 29 April 2018

It’s always good catching up with the very very special @VVSLaxman281. Congratulations on the third victory in a row @SunRisers #RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/YfSDj8E66T — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 29 April 2018

This is where #SRH starts squeezing the opponent dry…asking rate already 9 rpo. Two each from Kaul and Rashid in the last 6. Kane has led the team so well. #RRvSRH #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 29 April 2018

Another exceptional bowling attack has ensured we defend successfully for the third time after batting first, winning the match by 11 runs at Jaipur#RRvSRH #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/2etXwWR9EY — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) 29 April 2018

Really enjoyed my first taste of the IPL! Nice to put on a partnership with Kane and then our bowling were outstanding yet again defending the total. 6 from 8 and in a great position! #orangearmy @SunRisers — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) 29 April 2018

Meanwhile, reflecting on his team’s performance SRH skipper Kane Williamson said,”We had a good start. The surface was on the slow side, and there was not much bounce. I thought the way they bowled the short ball was pretty good, and it’s something we wanted to do in our bowling innings. It was nice to get that dismissal early. Yusuf’s wicket was lucky, but it was a good wicket at that stage because Stokes is a dangerous player. We didn’t get the 10-15 more on a challenging surface, but it was an improvement nevertheless. Twenty20 is unpredictable in nature and it’s nice to get a few wins on the board. Alex is world-class in this format. He made a very good contribution today.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd