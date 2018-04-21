IPL 2018: Twitterati hails Kings XI Punjab’s ‘clinical performance’ against Kolkata Knight Riders

Kings XI Punjab beat Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets, courtesy of DLS method. (Source: IPL) Kings XI Punjab beat Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets, courtesy of DLS method. (Source: IPL)

Kings XI Punjab beat Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets (DLS method). This was after the Knight Riders posted a competitive total of 192 on the board but chasing 193, KXIP made a mockery of the target as Chris Gayle (62) and KL Rahul (60) smashed the bowlers all around the park at Eden Gardens. With 96 runs on the board within eight overs, there was a slight delay due to rain but the revised target of 125 runs in 13 overs was chased down in a matter of few overs. With this win, KXIP climbed on top of the table with eight points. Expressing delight over his team’s performance, skipper R Ashwin said, “Lot happier than the previous one (win). I thought we were under the pump with the ball. During the second time-out I pulled the boys and told them if we can keep them to 190, it will be a great favour to the batsmen. Very pleased with the way we batted. KL looked like a millon dollars and you never ask with Chris, he’s gone fifty after fifty.”

KXIP”s thumping win left Twitterati in a tizzy. Here are some of the best reactions-

Gayle-Rahul….easily the most explosive opening pair in this #IPL #KXIP — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 21 April 2018

Another clinical performance. Great job by the bowlers in the last 6-7 overs. Tye was brilliant, then @klrahul11 and @henrygayle doing what they do best. In this format ,Momentum Zindabad and hope we continue with it. #KKRvKXIP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 21 April 2018

Meanwhile, speaking after the disappointing loss, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik said, “I think they took us on in the Powerplay and played really good shots. There seems to be a trend where we tend to miss out on the last couple of overs with the bat. It’s important that we finish the innings well.”

“We didn’t execute plans and a player like Gayle will always hit you if you miss your lengths. The crowds have been great, proud to be playing in front of them and they are big fans of KKR,” he concluded by saying.

