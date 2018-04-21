Follow Us:
Saturday, April 21, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • IPL 2018: Twitterati hails Kings XI Punjab’s ‘clinical performance’ against Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2018: Twitterati hails Kings XI Punjab’s ‘clinical performance’ against Kolkata Knight Riders

KXIP climbed on top of the points table after defeating KKR by 9 wickets at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: April 21, 2018 10:16:46 pm
Kings XI Punjab beat Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets, courtesy of DLS method. (Source: IPL)
Related News

Kings XI Punjab beat Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets (DLS method). This was after the Knight Riders posted a competitive total of 192 on the board but chasing 193, KXIP made a mockery of the target as Chris Gayle (62) and KL Rahul (60) smashed the bowlers all around the park at Eden Gardens. With 96 runs on the board within eight overs, there was a slight delay due to rain but the revised target of 125 runs in 13 overs was chased down in a matter of few overs. With this win, KXIP climbed on top of the table with eight points. Expressing delight over his team’s performance, skipper R Ashwin said, “Lot happier than the previous one (win). I thought we were under the pump with the ball. During the second time-out I pulled the boys and told them if we can keep them to 190, it will be a great favour to the batsmen. Very pleased with the way we batted. KL looked like a millon dollars and you never ask with Chris, he’s gone fifty after fifty.”

KXIP”s thumping win left Twitterati in a tizzy. Here are some of the best reactions-

Meanwhile, speaking after the disappointing loss, KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik said, “I think they took us on in the Powerplay and played really good shots. There seems to be a trend where we tend to miss out on the last couple of overs with the bat. It’s important that we finish the innings well.”

“We didn’t execute plans and a player like Gayle will always hit you if you miss your lengths. The crowds have been great, proud to be playing in front of them and they are big fans of KKR,” he concluded by saying.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read

Best of Express

"I think Virender Sehwag has saved IPL by picking me" 