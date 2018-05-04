IPL 2018: Twitterati applauds Shubman Gill’s ‘special batting performance’

Shubman Gill’s slammed his maiden IPL fifty against CSK. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul) Shubman Gill’s slammed his maiden IPL fifty against CSK. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday. After restricting CSK to 177/6, KKR chased down the total with 14 balls to spare, courtesy of India U19 star Shubman Gill’s maiden IPL fifty. Promoted up the order at number four, Gill showed great character and temperament under pressure to pace his innings. His wonderful inning of 57 off 36 balls which was laced with six fours and two sixes set the platform for a tricky chase. Reflecting on his knock, Gill expressed happiness and said,”Obviously I am pleased to have been promoted to number 4 today. t has been a really great experience so far and when you are coached by Kallis and Katich, you have so much to learn from them.”

Skipper Dinesh Karthik complemented him ably with a quickfire 45 (18 balls) as KKR jumped up to the third spot on the points table. Gill’s matured innnings drew widespread applause on social media and here are some of the best reactions from the world of Twitter.

Just how talented is Shubhman Gill…super impressive. #KKRvCSK #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 3 May 2018

Congrats @KKRiders for the win, and the young star #ShubmanGill for steering your team to victory! #KKRvCSK we need to get better @ChennaiIPL we will bounce back strong 💪 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 3 May 2018

Very smart captaincy by DK today. Great idea to have the spinners bowl the last 3 overs and some wonderful timing with the bat from him. Was a delight to watch Shubman Gill bat and he looks destined for bigger things. @KKRiders are peaking well and its good to see #KKRvCSK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 3 May 2018

I will be seeing a lot of Shubman Gill in the years ahead. And I will enjoy what I will see. Special. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 3 May 2018

Shubman Gill !!!! Another India U19 player lighting up the #IPL ………. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 3 May 2018

.@RealShubmanGill and @DineshKarthik were totally calm and composed with no fancy stuff. Great innings from both of them to see @KKRiders through. #KKRvCSK — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) 3 May 2018

Congratulations @KKRiders for a wonderful win! Amazing team effort by everyone 😁 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 On to the next now! — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) 3 May 2018

Meanwhile, CSK skipper MS Dhoni expressed disappointment and said,”Overall disappointed with the loss, we need to do better than this in the bowling department. A few more runs would have helped. We knew the kind of fielding we will do after the team was picked. But what is more disappointing is guys are not aware on the field. Your speed might not be too much but you have to be attentive in the field.”

