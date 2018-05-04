Follow Us:
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
IPL 2018: Twitterati applauds Shubman Gill’s ‘special batting performance’

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 4, 2018 12:42:12 am
Shubman Gill’s slammed his maiden IPL fifty against CSK. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday. After restricting CSK to 177/6, KKR chased down the total with 14 balls to spare, courtesy of India U19 star Shubman Gill’s maiden IPL fifty. Promoted up the order at number four, Gill showed great character and temperament under pressure to pace his innings. His wonderful inning of 57 off 36 balls which was laced with six fours and two sixes set the platform for a tricky chase. Reflecting on his knock, Gill expressed happiness and said,”Obviously I am pleased to have been promoted to number 4 today. t has been a really great experience so far and when you are coached by Kallis and Katich, you have so much to learn from them.”

Skipper Dinesh Karthik complemented him ably with a quickfire 45 (18 balls) as KKR jumped up to the third spot on the points table. Gill’s matured innnings drew widespread applause on social media and here are some of the best reactions from the world of Twitter.

Meanwhile, CSK skipper MS Dhoni expressed disappointment and said,”Overall disappointed with the loss, we need to do better than this in the bowling department. A few more runs would have helped. We knew the kind of fielding we will do after the team was picked. But what is more disappointing is guys are not aware on the field. Your speed might not be too much but you have to be attentive in the field.”

