Friday, April 27, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
  • IPL 2018: Twitterati applauds Shreyas Iyer’s impressive captaincy debut against KKR

IPL 2018: Twitterati applauds Shreyas Iyer’s impressive captaincy debut against KKR

Delhi Daredevils put their IPL campaign back on track with a thumping 55-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi on Thursday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: April 28, 2018 1:03:00 am
Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer’s knocks helped Delhi Daredevils beat Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna).
Delhi Daredevils put their IPL campaign back on track with a thumping 55-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi on Thursday. Making his captaincy debut, Shreyas Iyer led from the front by scoring an unbeaten 93 which secured two vital points for the Daredevils. Fellow Mumbaikar, Prithvi Shaw complemented him ably with a sublime knock of 62 before the bowlers restricted KKR to 164/9. It was Shaw’s innings which set the platform for Delhi to launch a brutal assault towards the end of the innings. Iyer was the wrecker in chief as he hit 10 sixes which powered Delhi to 219/4 in their 20 overs. In reply, KKR never got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals and ultimately fell short by 55 runs. Twitterati simply could not stop gushing over Iyer’s and Shaw’s exemplary performance. Here are some of the best reactions-

Meanwhile, reflecting on his team’s victory Trent Boult said, “Runs on the board, credit to the new captain who added many partnerships and got a big score. We bowled according to the plan and it was job well done. The wicket was a lot quicker today, we didn’t plan to bowl those many short balls. We were not too predictable to a guy like Russell. He (Iyer) batted tremendously well, some good communication with the experienced guys and he will be very stoked with what happened in the middle.”

