Sunday, May 13, 2018
  IPL 2018: Twitterati applaud Ambati Rayudu's 'outstanding' batting performance

Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad convincingly on Sunday to almost guarantee themselves a spot in the playoffs of Indian Premier League, 2018.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 13, 2018 9:37:40 pm
csk vs srh Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets. (Source: BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad convincingly on Sunday to almost guarantee themselves a spot in the playoffs of Indian Premier League, 2018. Chasing a target of 180 under lights, it was opener Ambati Rayudu’s unbeaten hundred which guided CSK to a comfortable win by eight wickets. Along with fellow opener Shane Watson, Rayudu forged a 134-run opening partnership which set the platform for CSK as they chased down the target with six balls to spare. Rayudu’s 100 off 62 deliveries was his maiden IPL century and also his first in T20 cricket. Since being entrusted with the responsibility of opening the batting, Rayudu has batted extremely well and performed consistently in season 11. Twitterati simply could not stop gushing over his knock. Here are some of the best reactions from the world of social media-

Meanwhile, CSK captain MS Dhoni expressed satisfaction over Rayudu’s performance and said, “Even before IPL started I had to make space for Rayudu, because he is somebody I rate very highly. He can play both the fast bowlers and spinners very well. Most teams look to exploit the opener with spin bowling. He is someone who doesn’t look like a big hitter but almost clears the field every time he plays the big shot. My plan was to make Rayudu open and if Kedar was fit, he will bat at 4 or 5.”

