IPL Top Catches of 2018 edition

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League has seen a lot of catches going down but the fielders have still managed to give the spectators reasons to cheer about. Players like Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult and Virat Kohli have shown some great athleticism on the field. Here’s a look at some of the stunning catches from IPL 2018.

Hardik Pandya (MI)

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya held on to a brilliant diving catch in the deep against Delhi Daredevils to dismiss Glenn Maxwell at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Maxwell took the aerial route against Hardik’s brother Krunal on an over-pitched delivery. Hardik ran towards his left and grabbed a stunner to dismiss the Australian for 13.

Shakib Al Hasan (SRH)

Playing against his former franchise side Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad new recruit took a blinder off his own bowling to scalp Chris Lynn’s wicket in Kolkata. Lynn just pushed a length deliver from Shakib towards the off-side and the Bangladesh all-rounder took a dive on his left to take one-handed catch.

Manish Pandey (SRH)

Manish Pandey was one of the new recruits in the Sunrisers Hyderabad who came from Kolkata Knight Riders. Pandey held on to a spectacular catch to dismiss Andre Russell during their encounter in Kolkata. Russell tried to slash an outside off-stump delivery but didn’t time his shot correctly. Pandey who stationed at Point ran backwards and grabbed a stunning diving catch to sen the West Indies player back in the hut.

Shardul Thakur (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings bowler Shardul Thakur also makes it to this list. During Chennai Super Kings encounter against Rajasthan Royals in Pune, Thakur scalped Stuart Binny’s wicket, courtesy a blinder off his own bowling. The right-hand bowler bowled a short-pitched delivery that Binny tried to pull but the ball hit the top edge of the bat. Thakur ran forward and dived to take the catch with one hand.

Trent Boult (DD)

Delhi Daredevils bowler Trent Boult stunned everyone after he grabbed one-handed catch at deep fine leg against Royal Challengers Bangalore to send skipper Virat Kohli back in the hut for 30. Harshal Patel bowled a full toss to Kohli that was directed towards the leg side and the right-hand batsman just flicked it away. It was a well-timed shot that could have crossed the boundary but Boult’s athleticism not only prevented a maximum but also made a contribution in the captain’s dismissal.

Virat Kohli (RCB)

While he is one of the finest batsmen in world cricket, RCB and India captain Virat Kohli is a brilliant fielder especially in the outfield. During RCB’s encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders, Kohli came running from long on and took a forward diving catch to get rid off KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik.

