IPL 2018 Time Table: Mumbai Indians Full Time Table, Schedule, Match Timings, Venue Details

IPL 2018 Time Table of Mumbai Indians: MI IPL 2018 Time Table Full Schedule with Timings, Venue and Date.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: April 3, 2018 6:04:25 pm
IPL 2018 Time Table Mumbai Indians Full Schedule.
IPL 2018 Time Table Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians are defending champions of the Indian Premier League and will begin the defence of their title with their first match against Chennai Super Kings, a franchise that is making a comeback after serving a two-year ban from IPL. The MI vs CSK match will also be the first match of the 11th edition of Indian Premier League. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Like all the other seven teams, Mumbai Indians will play seven games at their home venue Wankhede Stadium and seven away games. Apart from that, Mumbai Indians’ three matches will be played at 4 pm IST while 11 other matches will be played at 8 pm IST. Mumbai Indians’ final game of the league stage will be against Delhi Daredevils on May 20 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. MI will hope to play further in the Indian Premier League by qualifying for the play-offs and eventually for the final which also gives them a chance to defend their title. Rohit Sharma will be the captain of the franchise. He has led them to two previous IPL title wins out of the three times the team has won it.

IPL 2018 Time Table Mumbai Indians Schedule Full List

DATE OPPONENTS TIME VENUE
April 7
Saturday		 Chennai Super Kings 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 Wankhede Stadium,
Mumbai
April 12
Thursday		 Sunrisers Hyderabad 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium,
Hyderabad
April 14
Saturday		 Delhi Daredevils 04:00 pm IST
1030 hrs GMT		 Wankhede Stadium,
Mumbai
April 17
Tuesday		 Royal Challengers Bangalore 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 Wankhede Stadium,
Mumbai
April 22
Sunday		 Rajasthan Royals 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 Sawai Man Singh Stadium,
Jaipur
April 24
Tuesday		 Sunrisers Hyderabad 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 Wankhede Stadium,
Mumbai
April 28
Saturday		 Chennai Super Kings 08:oo pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 MA Chidambaram Stadium,
Chepauk, Chennai
May 1
Tuesday		 Royal Challengers Bangalore 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 M Chinnaswamy Stadium,
Bangalore
May 4
Friday		 Kings XI Punjab 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 Holkar Cricket Stadium,
Indore
May 6
Sunday		 Kolkata Knight Riders 04:00 pm IST
1030 hrs GMT		 Wankhede Stadium,
Mumbai
May 9
Wednesday		 Kolkata Knight Riders 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 Eden Gardens,
Kolkata
May 13
Sunday		 Rajasthan Royals 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 Wankhede Stadium,
Mumbai
May 16
Wednesday		 Kings XI Punjab 08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT		 Wankhede Stadium,
Mumbai
May 20
Sunday		 Delhi Daredevils 04:00 pm IST
1030 hrs GMT		 Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium,
New Delhi

