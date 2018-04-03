IPL 2018 Time Table: Mumbai Indians Full Time Table, Schedule, Match Timings, Venue Details

IPL 2018 Time Table Mumbai Indians Full Schedule. (BCCI photo) IPL 2018 Time Table Mumbai Indians Full Schedule. (BCCI photo)

IPL 2018 Time Table Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians are defending champions of the Indian Premier League and will begin the defence of their title with their first match against Chennai Super Kings, a franchise that is making a comeback after serving a two-year ban from IPL. The MI vs CSK match will also be the first match of the 11th edition of Indian Premier League. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Like all the other seven teams, Mumbai Indians will play seven games at their home venue Wankhede Stadium and seven away games. Apart from that, Mumbai Indians’ three matches will be played at 4 pm IST while 11 other matches will be played at 8 pm IST. Mumbai Indians’ final game of the league stage will be against Delhi Daredevils on May 20 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. MI will hope to play further in the Indian Premier League by qualifying for the play-offs and eventually for the final which also gives them a chance to defend their title. Rohit Sharma will be the captain of the franchise. He has led them to two previous IPL title wins out of the three times the team has won it.

IPL 2018 Time Table Mumbai Indians Schedule Full List

DATE OPPONENTS TIME VENUE April 7

Saturday Chennai Super Kings 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Wankhede Stadium,

Mumbai April 12

Thursday Sunrisers Hyderabad 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium,

Hyderabad April 14

Saturday Delhi Daredevils 04:00 pm IST

1030 hrs GMT Wankhede Stadium,

Mumbai April 17

Tuesday Royal Challengers Bangalore 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Wankhede Stadium,

Mumbai April 22

Sunday Rajasthan Royals 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Sawai Man Singh Stadium,

Jaipur April 24

Tuesday Sunrisers Hyderabad 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Wankhede Stadium,

Mumbai April 28

Saturday Chennai Super Kings 08:oo pm IST

1430 hrs GMT MA Chidambaram Stadium,

Chepauk, Chennai May 1

Tuesday Royal Challengers Bangalore 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT M Chinnaswamy Stadium,

Bangalore May 4

Friday Kings XI Punjab 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Holkar Cricket Stadium,

Indore May 6

Sunday Kolkata Knight Riders 04:00 pm IST

1030 hrs GMT Wankhede Stadium,

Mumbai May 9

Wednesday Kolkata Knight Riders 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Eden Gardens,

Kolkata May 13

Sunday Rajasthan Royals 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Wankhede Stadium,

Mumbai May 16

Wednesday Kings XI Punjab 08:00 pm IST

1430 hrs GMT Wankhede Stadium,

Mumbai May 20

Sunday Delhi Daredevils 04:00 pm IST

1030 hrs GMT Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium,

New Delhi

