IPL 2018 Time Table: Mumbai Indians Full Time Table, Schedule, Match Timings, Venue Details

IPL 2018 Time Table Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians are defending champions of the Indian Premier League and will begin the defence of their title with their first match against Chennai Super Kings, a franchise that is making a comeback after serving a two-year ban from IPL. The MI vs CSK match will also be the first match of the 11th edition of Indian Premier League. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Like all the other seven teams, Mumbai Indians will play seven games at their home venue Wankhede Stadium and seven away games. Apart from that, Mumbai Indians’ three matches will be played at 4 pm IST while 11 other matches will be played at 8 pm IST. Mumbai Indians’ final game of the league stage will be against Delhi Daredevils on May 20 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. MI will hope to play further in the Indian Premier League by qualifying for the play-offs and eventually for the final which also gives them a chance to defend their title. Rohit Sharma will be the captain of the franchise. He has led them to two previous IPL title wins out of the three times the team has won it.
IPL 2018 Time Table Mumbai Indians Schedule Full List
|DATE
|OPPONENTS
|TIME
|VENUE
|April 7
Saturday
|Chennai Super Kings
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|Wankhede Stadium,
Mumbai
|April 12
Thursday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium,
Hyderabad
|April 14
Saturday
|Delhi Daredevils
|04:00 pm IST
1030 hrs GMT
|Wankhede Stadium,
Mumbai
|April 17
Tuesday
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|Wankhede Stadium,
Mumbai
|April 22
Sunday
|Rajasthan Royals
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|Sawai Man Singh Stadium,
Jaipur
|April 24
Tuesday
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|Wankhede Stadium,
Mumbai
|April 28
Saturday
|Chennai Super Kings
|08:oo pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|MA Chidambaram Stadium,
Chepauk, Chennai
|May 1
Tuesday
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium,
Bangalore
|May 4
Friday
|Kings XI Punjab
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|Holkar Cricket Stadium,
Indore
|May 6
Sunday
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|04:00 pm IST
1030 hrs GMT
|Wankhede Stadium,
Mumbai
|May 9
Wednesday
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|Eden Gardens,
Kolkata
|May 13
Sunday
|Rajasthan Royals
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|Wankhede Stadium,
Mumbai
|May 16
Wednesday
|Kings XI Punjab
|08:00 pm IST
1430 hrs GMT
|Wankhede Stadium,
Mumbai
|May 20
Sunday
|Delhi Daredevils
|04:00 pm IST
1030 hrs GMT
|Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium,
New Delhi
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App