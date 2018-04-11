IPL 2018: There’s not a better person to have at the crease than MS Dhoni, says Sam Billings

Sam Billings played exceptionally well to guide CSK to victory. (Source: IPL) Sam Billings played exceptionally well to guide CSK to victory. (Source: IPL)

Sam Billings’ brilliant 56 from 23 balls powered the Chennai Super Kings to a five-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders in the fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His blazing knock helped CSK record two wins in two matches and top the table. The England player stitched a 54-run partnership for the fourth wicket along with skipper MS Dhoni which helped the CSK build a solid platform to launch a final attack towards the end of the innings and pick up a win.

Speaking at the post-match press conference Billings acknowledged the role of MS Dhoni and said,” It’s about being composed and there’s not a better person to have at the crease than Dhoni. He (Dhoni) is so composed and calm. It’s impossible for it not to kind of rub on to you. It was about building a partnership together.”

When asked what Dhoni spoke about during the partnership, he said, “He didn’t really say too much. It was a matter of running hard and minimizing the dot balls. He’s very fast between the wickets and that’s a key part especially against quality spin, it’s a matter of rotating strike, not letting them settle so that was a huge part.”

Incredible atmosphere at the Den last night! Awesome win again @chennaiipl ; Great fun! 🙌🏼… http://t.co/lN9Nb8cszW — Sam Billings (@sambillings) 11 April 2018

Billing’s knock was also applauded by former India batsman Virender Sehwag. Meanwhile, acknowledging the support of a packed Chepauk crowd, he said, “It feels amazing to contribute to the win. I put up a show for the crowd. It was great to see almost 10,000 people show up for the match. It shows how much cricket means to the people here. To put up a show and win at home after two years is extra special.”

