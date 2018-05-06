IPL 2018: Suryakumar Yadav continues to impress with fourth fifty of season 11

Suryakumar Yadav slammed his fourth fifty of the season. (Source: BCCI) Suryakumar Yadav slammed his fourth fifty of the season. (Source: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians opener Suryakumar Yadav once again shined with the bat after slamming a 31-ball 50 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Yadav’s half-century against KKR was his fourth of the season, joining Kane Williamson with the most number of fifties so far. Currently, Yadav is the highest run-getter for the defending champions with 399 runs in 10 matches. Since the beginning of this year’s IPL Suryakumar has been entrusted with the role of an opener and the 27-year-old has exhilarated in his new found responsibility. His innings on a sultry Sunday afternoon was just another testament to this fact.

Opening the innings for MI, Suryakumar began cautiously but started stroking the ball fluently once he got his eye in. He was particularly ruthless against the seamers as he took them apart for runs at will. In ruthless energy-sapping conditions, the right-hander struck seven fours and two sixes. Suryakumar was finally dismissed by Andre Russell for 59.

Suryakumar Yadav had recently spoken about his role as an opener to India Today and said, “I’m really enjoying my new role. I didn’t know it was coming or not but I was flexible to bat at any number for this team and I’m glad and thankful to them that they gave me this opportunity.”

“I’ve been playing most of my games at Wankhede, so it wasn’t that difficult. But, I knew that opening the innings for such a big team will be a great responsibility and a challenge, so I accepted it with both hands. Rather than focusing on too many things, I kept it simple and played my natural game,” he added.

