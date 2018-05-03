IPL 2018: Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni’s daughters playing together one of the most popular Facebook posts

Suresh Raina shared the image on Facebook and it captioned it as ‘The new BFF in town!! Gracia and Ziva.’ Suresh Raina shared the image on Facebook and it captioned it as ‘The new BFF in town!! Gracia and Ziva.’

The 11th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) seems to have become the most popular of all the editions that have taken place so far as fans, players and clubs all took to the social media platforms to share their excitement. Regardless of their club loyalties, fans and players have interacted with each other and showered their love on Facebook as well as other social media platforms. To keep the buzz going and to engage with their beloved fans real time, players actively took to Facebook, answering their questions and giving them a peek into their lives beyond the pitch. The teams in the league also took the opportunity to encourage more fan support by sharing behind the scene and winning moments to make them part of the celebration.

Among the most popular posts on Facebook is Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni’s daughters playing together followed by one of CSK’s most popular recruits- Harbhajan Singh, who posted a video where he chills with his teammates. In the category of popular player team posts, Mumbai Indian’s video of Wankhede stadium celebrating Sachin’s birthday tops the charts. Here are all the exciting videos which grabbed the imagination of users on Facebook.

Popular Player posts:

Suresh Raina’ s and MS Dhoni’s daughter playing together showed that friendships go beyond generation.

Harbhajan Singh chilling with his team mates features next on the list.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli meeting young fans follows thereafter.

Popular Team posts:

Mumbai Indians: Wankhede stadium celebrating Sachin’s birthday.

Rohit Sharma’s childhood buddies reveal a few inside stories about him.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell’ s birthday celebrations with the team.

Sunil Narine showcasing his dance moves.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: A video on AB de villers’s journey in the cricket world.

Chennai Super Kings: A special cheer form Ziva Dhoni.

Popular League posts:

Ben Stokes’ Fair Play act on the field.

Dhoni-Bravo’s last over finishing act where Dhoni wins the match for his team with a six.

Popular influencers posts:

Brett Lee Singing and sharing a cute anecdote with Brad Hogg for Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday.

Meanwhile, Harsha Bhogle wishing Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday by sharing his CV when he was 15years old also made it to the elusive list.

