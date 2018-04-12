IPL 2018: Suresh Raina to miss CSK’s next two games due to calf injury

CSK’s Suresh Raina in action against Kolkata Knight Riders during IPL match. (AP) CSK’s Suresh Raina in action against Kolkata Knight Riders during IPL match. (AP)

Chennai Super Kings on Thursday received a major blow with explosive batsman Suresh Raina ruled out of the next two IPL matches for the franchise due to a calf injury. Due to the injury sustained by the cricketer, he will miss CSK’s next two games against Kings XI Punjab on April 15, Sunday, and Rajasthan Royals on April 20, Friday.

The left-hand batsman picked up the injury during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders which was won by CSK in the final over by 5 wickets. He complained of pain after taking a single in Sunil Narine’s over and was given medical attention in the middle of the match. He continued to bat on in spite of the pain but was dismissed for 14 after a mistimed pull shot going to Vinay Kumar at long-on in Narine’s over.

Suresh Raina has been a key player for #CSK but because of their auction picks they can replace him with Faf du Plessis and play Karn Sharma for Imran Tahir. Their bigger issue is to check out what the Pune track has to offer them — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 12, 2018

Raina is not the only CSK player to be suffering from injury woes at an early stage in the season. Kedar Jadhav sustained a hamstring injury during their opening match against Mumbai Indians. According to reports, Faf du Plessis, who is recovering from a finger injury and side strain, could find a place in CSKs’ playing XI in the next match against KXIP. Murali Vijay, who also picked up a rib injury in the nets session before the season opener against MI, has reportedly recovered and could also be on the verge of a return to the playing XI.

CSK are currently on the top of the table with two victories in their first two matches. They defeated MI in the season opener by one wicket and then triumphed against KKR by 5 wickets.

