IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Siddharth Kaul reprimanded

Siddharth Kaul picked up three wickets against Mumbai Indians. (Source: PTI) Siddharth Kaul picked up three wickets against Mumbai Indians. (Source: PTI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad seamer Siddharth Kaul has been reprimanded for a Level 1 offence during the win against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. He admitted the reprimand under Section 2.1.4 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanction, a BCCI media release confirmed on Wednesday. For all Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the match referee’s decision is considered final and binding.

Kaul, 27, picked up 3/23 in the contest against MI, which SRH won by 31 runs, was found guilty of celebrating animatedly in the face of Mayank Markande. The Mumbai player was trapped leg before in the 16th over as MI went on to collapse for just 87 runs while chasing 119 runs to win. Although the official communication didn’t categorically specify the incident behind the punishment, this is believed to be the situation in the match which invited trouble for Kaul.

Siddharth has been in good form for his franchise this season with nine wickets in six games. With that, he jumped to second in the standings for Purple Cap – most wickets in the season – just behind Markande. SRH have been the best bowling unit in IPL 2018 with Kaul playing a key role towards that cause. The SRH attack has thrived even when Bhuvneshwar Kumar has missed matches (as he did against MI) due to a sore back.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd