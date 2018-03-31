Presents Latest News
  • IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad name Alex Hales as David Warner’s replacement

Alex Hales has been announced as the new replacement of Sunrisers Hyderabad in place of banned David Warner for the upcoming season of IPL.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: March 31, 2018 2:52 pm
alex hales, ben stokes, bristol bar brawl, england national cricket team, cricket news, indian express Alex Hales was picked up for his base price by SRH. (Source: AP)
Sunrisers Hyderabad have picked Alex Hales as their new replacement for David Warner for this season of Indian Premier League.

The opening batsman Hales was bought for his base price of INR 1 crore from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP) list. The decision was taken by SRH after Warner was banned from playing in the upcoming season of IPL by BCCI.

BCCI’s announcement was made after former Australia captain Steve Smith and vice-captain Warner were banned for 12 months by Cricket Australia after for plotting ball-tampering during the third Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town.

Even before BCCI’s decision, Warner had joined Smith in the act of stepping down as captain of their respective teams in the aftermath of the ball-tampering controversy. Warner was earlier retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The ball-tampering scandal took place a week back during the third Test between South Africa and Australia when Cameron Bancroft was charged with using a sandpaper. Smith, Warner and Bancroft were sent back, banned for one Test by ICC.

While Hales is replacing Warner, Sunrisers named New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson as the new captain. “I’ve accepted the role to stand in as captain for this season. It’s an exciting opportunity with a talented group of players. I look forward to the challenges ahead,” Williamson said.

SRH are scheduled to play their first match against Rajasthan Royals

