IPL 2018: Sunil Narine’s innings was the turning point of the match, says Mandeep Singh

In the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League, Sunil Narine had scored the fastest IPL fifty against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). On Sunday, Narine once again launched a fearless attack against the same opponents helping the Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders get off to a winning start in IPL 2018. According to RCB player, Mandeep Singh it was the Trinidadian’s innings which proved to be the turning point in the match.

Speaking at the at the post-match conference, Singh said, “Definitely, the turning point was Narine’s innings. If you get a good start like this in the first six overs, 50 percent of the game is over. There was not much left for others to do for the rest of the batsmen.”

Highlighting Nitish Rana’s spell where the part-time offie picked up the wickets of AB de Villiers and skipper Virat Kohli, Mandeep said, “It was a crucial moment of the match to lose two big players off successive deliveries, maybe we fell short by 10-15 runs. But honestly, we thought of keeping our target in 175-180.”

“The more would have been a bonus for us. I think it was a decent and fighting total. But had we scored 15-20 more, it would have been tougher for the opposition,” he added,

Analysing RCB’s bowling efforts, the 24-year-old said, “We mainly have five bowling options, may be the management will think of (Pawan) Negi as another option next time. But as I said he sealed the game in the first six overs. Otherwise, we did a good job at bowling.”

